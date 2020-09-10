Ocean Freight Forwarding Market, Drivers, Analysis, Share, Growth, and Trends & Forecast to 2026: Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS

Ocean Freight Forwarding Market report offers detailed perceptions on the market dynamic forces to enable informed business decision making and development strategy formulation supported on the opportunities present in the market. This Ocean Freight Forwarding market report enhanced on worldwide competition by topmost prime manufactures like ( Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS, Panalpina, DSV, Bollor Logistics, Expeditors, Nippon Express, CEVA Logistics, Pantos Logistics, Agility Logistics, Hellmann, Damco, KWE, Hitachi Transport, Sankyu, Kerry Logistics, Logwin, C.H.Robinson, Yusen Logistics ) which providing information such as Company Profiles, Product Picture and Specification, Capacity, Production, Cost, Revenue and Contact Information. In the end, there are 4 key segments covered in this Ocean Freight Forwarding market report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment and Ocean Freight Forwarding industry geography segment.

Scope of Ocean Freight Forwarding Market: An ocean freight forwarder is an individual or company that acts as an intermediary and dispatches shipments via common sea carriers and makes all arrangements for those shipments on behalf of its clients. Ocean freight forwarders handle all the logistics needed and performs related activities pertaining to shipments. The leading manufactures players are Kuehne + Nagel, DHL Group, DB Schenker Logistics, GEODIS and Panalpina. Kuehne + Nagel is the largest players; its revenue of global market exceeds 10% in 2016. The next is DHL Group and DB Schenker Logistics.There are mainly three type service of ocean freight forwarding market: Full Container Load (FCL), less-than container load (LCL) and others. Full Container Load (FCL) accounts the largest proportion.In 2018, the global Ocean Freight Forwarding market size was 99800 million US$ and it is expected to reach 164500 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019-2025.

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

⦿ LCL

⦿ FCL

⦿ Others

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Ocean Freight Forwarding for each application, including-

⦿ Agricultural

⦿ Automotive

⦿ Beverage

⦿ Electronic

⦿ Others

Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

(U.S. and Canada) Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

(Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others) Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

(Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg) Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

(Poland and Russia) Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

(China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand) Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

Key Highlights Of Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Report Include:

☑ Competitors Analysis – during this section, numerous Ocean Freight Forwarding Market trade leading players are studied with relation to their company profile, product portfolio, capacity, price, cost, and revenue.

☑ Manufacture Analysis – Production of the Ocean Freight Forwarding market is analyzed with relation to totally different regions, varieties and applications. Here, value analysis of assorted Ocean Freight Forwarding Market key players is additionally coated.

☑ Resource and Consumption – In continuation of sales, this section studies provide and consumption for the Ocean Freight Forwarding Market. This half additionally sheds light-weight on the gap between provide and consumption. Import and export figures also are given during this half of Ocean Freight Forwarding market.

☑ Sales and Revenue Analysis – each, sales and revenue are studied for the various regions of the Ocean Freight Forwarding Market. Another major facet, price that plays a crucial half within the revenue generation is additionally assessed during this section for the varied regions.

☑ Other analyses – with the exception of the knowledge, trade and distribution analysis for the Ocean Freight Forwarding Market, contact data of major makers, suppliers and key shoppers also are given.

