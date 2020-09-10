Out of Band Authentication Market 2020 by Solution (Hardware OOB Authentication and Phone-based OOB Authentication); End User (BFSI, Healthcare, Government, and Others)

Many of the consumers depend on the internet for transactions that has majorly heightened the frequency of cyber-attacks. Organizations, in order to counter this are implementing various authentication methods including hardware one-time-passwords (OTP) tokens, phone-based authentication, software OTP tokens, and others, for making online transactions safer. Out-of-band (OOB) authentication is a technique that uses two different simultaneously working networks for verification. This system offers added protection against unauthorized access and prevents the incidents of hacking and frauds.

Increase in the volume of online transactions paired with the rising concerns regarding increase of advanced threat have propelled the growth of out of band authentication market. However, factors including high product association costs impede the market growth to a considerable extent.

Get Sample [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000409

Key Players:

1. CA Technologies

2. Censornet Ltd.

3. Early Warning Services, LLC

4. Deepnet Security

5. Gemalto N.V.

6. Securenvoy Ltd.

7. Strike Force Technologies, Inc.

8. Telesign

9. Symantec Corporation

10. Vasco Data Security International, Inc

The “Global Out of Band Authentication Market Analysis to 2025” is a specialized and in-depth study of the out of band authentication industry with a focus on the global out of band authentication market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of the global out of band authentication market with detailed market segmentation by solution, end user, and geography. The global out of band authentication market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the out of band authentication market.

Avail Discount on this [email protected]: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/discount/TIP00000409

The report provides a detailed overview of the out of band authentication industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global out of band authentication market based on solution and end user. It also provides out of band authentication market size and forecast till 2025 for overall market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting out of band authentication market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis.