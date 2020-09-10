Ozone Meter Market All-Inclusive Analysis 2020-2027 And Top Key Players Analysis (Covid-19 Impact)

Global Ozone Meter Market – Introduction
- Ozone meter is a highly accurate instrument used in environmental technology and industrial processes for measuring ozone concentration in air and water
- Ozone meter is primarily used to determine the ozone content in liquids and atmosphere. In addition to it, the capability of ozone meter is to detect and measure the concentration of ozone in water and air.
- It is an electronic device or instrument that is used to monitor the concentration of ozone in various industries such as food, agriculture, and rubber by the absorption of ultraviolet radiation. This in turn, is expected to accelerate the growth of ozone meter across the world.
- Furthermore, ozone meter is an exceptional gas meter which is used to protect against a specific gas, inflammable or toxic.
Global Ozone Meter Market – Dynamics
Key Drivers of Ozone Meter Market
- Rise in demand for ozone meters in water treatment plants to measure the ozone content in potable, raw, process, waste, and cooling water is expected to boost the ozone meter market in the near future. Furthermore, rise in number of water treatment plants and need of ozone meters in these water treatment plants in developed and developing countries is driving the ozone meter market.
- Increase in adoption of ozone meters by experts to conduct or perform long term ozone monitoring is expected to boost the demand for the ozone meters across the world
- Rise in need of ozone meters to monitor the ozone level in the atmosphere and regular usage of ozone meters by environmental agencies and forest departments are also estimated to boost the ozone meter market across the globe
Restraints of Ozone Meter Market
- Lack of awareness among end-users regarding ozone contamination in some undeveloped regions across the globe is projected to hamper the global ozone meter market
North America to Hold Major Share of Global Ozone Meter Market
- Based on the regional analysis, ozone meter market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.
- North America is expected to hold significant share of the global ozone meter market during the forecast period due to the increase in need for climate and water monitoring in the region. This in turn is expected to drive the growth of the global Ozone Meter Market across North America.
- The ozone meter market is likely to expand at a significant pace in Asia Pacific during the forecast period due to the increase in demand for ozone meters to maintain environmental sustainability in the region.
- Europe is also projected to hold vital share of the global ozone meter market, due to industrial growth and rapid adoption of advanced ozone meters in the region. This in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of ozone meter market across the Europe region.
Global Ozone Meter Market – Competitive Landscape
Key Players Operating in Global Market
Companies operating in the global ozone meter market are increasingly investing in research and development to introduce new and innovative techniques to manufacture ozone meters. The global ozone meter market is highly concentrated, with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25% to 30% share. Key players operating in the global ozone meter market are listed below:
- 2B Technologies
- Aeroqual
- Analyticon Instruments Corporation
- BMT MESSTECHNIK GMBH
- DKK-TOA CORPORATION
- Eco Sensors Inc.
- Emerson Electric Co.,
- Hach
- Labtron
- Ozone Solutions, Inc.
- Palintest
- PCE Deutschland GmbH
- ProMinent
- Trotec GmbH
For instance, Palintest launched compact ozone meters for measuring the low concentration of ozone in water samples
Global Ozone Meter Market, by Application
Global Ozone Meter Market – Research Scope
The global ozone meter market can be segmented based on:
- Product Type
- Sample
- Distribution Channel
- End-user
- Application
- Region
Global Ozone Meter Market, by Product Type
- Portable Ozone Meter
- Wall-mounted Ozone Meter
Global Ozone Meter Market, by Sample
- Liquid
- Gaseous
Global Ozone Meter Market, by Distribution Channel
- Direct Sale (OEM)
- Indirect Sale
Global Ozone Meter Market, by End-user
- Food
- Agriculture
- Rubber
- Hospitals
- Cosmetics
- Pharmaceutical
Global Ozone Meter Market, by Application
- Food Safety
- Water Treatment
- Environmental Testing
- Manufacturing and Sterilization
- Hygienic Monitoring
Global Ozone Meter Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Sweden
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
The study is a source of reliable data on:
- Market segments and sub-segments
- Market trends and dynamics
- Supply and demand
- Market size
- Current trends/opportunities/challenges
- Competitive landscape
- Technological breakthroughs
- Value chain and stakeholder analysis
The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.
A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.
