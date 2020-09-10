Passenger Security Market Share Prognosticated Huge Profit by 2026 | Industry Growth Analysis and Forecast Report by Premium Market Insights

Global Passenger Security is valued approximately USD 4.5 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.2% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Passenger security equipment provides safety and reduces passenger exposure to hazards, which increase the growth of the market. The passenger security helps in reducing several terrorists attacks which further help in gaining passengers trusts. Several steps for passenger safety activities is taken in account for airports, seaports and railways in order to escape from malicious harm to passenger as well as staff. The mainly Every nation has a concern towards the public security, which encourages the growth of passenger security market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major market player included in this report are:

Adani Systems Inc.

Advanced Perimeter System Ltd.

Autoclear, LLC.

Axis Communication AB.

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

C.E.I.A. SPA

FLir Systems, Inc.

L3 Security & Detection Systems

Navtech Radar

Rapiscan Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

Baggage Inspection Systems

Explosive Trace Detectors

Hand-Held Scanners

Walk-Through Metal Detectors

Full-Body Scanners

Perimeter Intrusion Detection Systems

Video Management Systems

Access Control/Biometric Systems

Bar-Coded Boarding Systems

CyberSecurity Solutions

By End User:

Commercial Airports

Seaport

Railway Stations

The regional analysis of global Passenger Security is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific is the leading region across the world. Changing demographics and increase in disposable income in the region is driving the demand for air travel, which has led to the increase in new airport developments and expansion of existing airports, resulting in the need for new passenger security systems in the region.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Passenger Security Definition and Scope

Chapter 3. Passenger Security Dynamics

Chapter 4. Passenger Security Industry Analysis

Chapter 5. Global Passenger Security Market By Security Solution

Chapter 6. Global Passenger Security Market, By End User

Chapter 7. Passenger Security Market, by Regional Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Intelligence

Chapter 9. Research Process

