Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market 2020 Industry Size, Global Trends, Share, Development, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026

The global peripheral drug-eluting stents market is likely to gain impetus from a rise in the rates of tobacco consumption. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market Size”, Share and Global Trend by Type (Self-Expanding, Balloon Expanding), by Indication (Atherosclerosis, Deep Vein Thrombosis), by End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres), and Geography Forecast till 2026,” due to an increasing adoption of sedentary lifestyle, there has been a rise in the rates of obesity and hypertension.

All these factors are responsible for the rising incidence of peripheral artery disease. This in turn, is anticipated to boost the global peripheral drug-eluting stents market growth during the forecast period.

Leading Players operating in the Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Vascular SLU,

Boston Scientific Corporation,

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.,

Abbott, Stentys SA,

Cook,

Braun Melsungen AG,

L. Gore & Associates,

other prominent market players.

A Growing Patient Pool Across the Globe to Drive the Hospital Segment

The report classifies the global peripheral drug-eluting stents market on the bases of type, indication, end user, and geography. By type, the market is segmented into balloon expanding, self-expanding, and others. By indication, the market is further grouped into atherosclerosis and deep vein thrombosis. In terms of end user, the market is categorized into ambulatory surgery centres, clinics, hospitals, and others. Out of these, the hospital segment was dominating the global peripheral drug-eluting stents market in the year 2018 and the segment is anticipated to retain its position throughout the forecast period. This will occur because of the large number of patient pool.

Segmentation of the Global Peripheral Drug-Eluting Stents Market

By Type

Self-Expanding

Balloon Expanding

Others

By Indication

Atherosclerosis

Deep Vein Thrombosis

Others

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centres

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Rising Prevalence of Artery Diseases to Favor Growth in North America

The global peripheral drug-eluting stents market is geographically divided into Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Amongst these regions, North America was leading the global market in 2018. This is because of a rise in the incidence of artery diseases and increasing per capita income that have led to an ever rising demand and adoption for drug drug-eluting stents.

The rate of peripheral disease in this region has increased due to the rise in the prevalence of high cholesterol and blood pressure, combined with diabetes and obesity. Health Metrics and Evaluation found that out of the global obese population, approximately 13.0% belong to the U.S. Additionally, the ongoing advancements in minimally invasive treatment procedures and a highly developed healthcare infrastructure are likely to contribute to the peripheral drug-eluting stents market growth. Fortune Business Insights predicts that Asia Pacific and Europe will witness notable growth of CAGR in the coming years.

