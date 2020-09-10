Pharma & Cosmetics Market 2020 Research Report by Absolute Reports include Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast to – 2024

Global “Pharma & Cosmetics Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Pharma & Cosmetics in these regions. This report also studies the global Pharma & Cosmetics market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

Pharma is a substance of the prevention or treatment for human diseases. It can be divided into natural medicine and synthetic medicine according to the source. Pharma is a material which can prevent and treat disease, reduce pain, improve health, or enhance the body's resistance to disease or to help diagnose diseases.

Johnson & Johnson

Roche

Novartis

Pfizer

Sanofi

Eli Lilly

GSK

Bayer

Merck & Co

L’ OREAL

Unilever

Procter & Gamble

Estee Lauder

Kao

Shiseido

Beiersdorf

Henkel

Shanghai Jahwa Pharma & Cosmetics Market Types:

Ointments

Creams

Gels

Others Pharma & Cosmetics Market Applications:

Pharmaceuticals, OTC

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical (OTC) occupies an important share in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceuticals (OTC) can be classified into ointments, creams, gels and others according to drug properties.

Cosmetics can be classified into skincare, haircare, oral care and others according to application situations, of which skincare occupies the largest share.

The world pharma & cosmetics consuming market will still has a certain amount of growth. The world pharma & cosmetics production will increase at a growth rate of about 2.38%.

With the development of economy, the world pharma & cosmetics capacity will continue to expand in the future and the main consumption region will be in NA and EU.

The worldwide market for Pharma & Cosmetics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 1924900 million USD in 2024, from 1509500 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.