Phloretin Market 2020 Report : Top Manufacturers Research with Top Countries Data, Size, trends, Share, and Forecasts to 2024

Phloretin is a white powder solid. Phloretin is a dihydrochalcone, a type of natural phenols. The formula of phloretin is C15H14O5. It can be found in the roots and peels of juicy fruits like apple and pear. Phloretin can be widely used as antioxidant and moisturizing factor in cosmetics. Phloretin is also widely used in food industry and pharmaceutical industry.

Golden Health Technology

Xian Lyphar Biotech

Shaanxi Yi An

Shananxi Huike

Shaanxi Undersun Biomedtech

Xian Day Natural

Zhejiang Skyherb Ingredients

Jinan Prosweet Biotechnology

HBXIAN

Huatai Bio-fine

Shananxi Green Bio-Engineering

Jiangsu Boyi

HJ-Rise Scope of the Phloretin Market Report: This report focuses on the Phloretin in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.In 2015, the world production of phloretin reached 11173 kg. Globally, phloretin producers are concentrated in China. Though derived from developed countries in early days, China manufacturers gasped the market of phloretin soon and dominated the world supply of phloretin in later years. In 2015, China has taken 85.85% of world phloretin production. Leading players in China are Golden Health Technology and Xian Lyphar Biotech, with a tail of other producers.The largest consumption area of phloretin is personal care. Skinceuticals and Cosmetic Skin Solutions consume large amount of phloretin to producer anti-aging essence. Phloretin can be used as edulcorant to inhibit the bitter and other uncomfortable taste in food by blends of other sweeteners NHDC or trilobatin. Phloretin can mask the unpleasant aftertaste of other sweetener. In 2015, personal care took the leading share of global phloretin consumption, with the share of 81.96%. The worldwide market for Phloretin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.6% over the next five years, will reach 7 million US$ in 2023, from 5 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study. Get a Sample Copy of the Report : Phloretin Market 2020 Report further studies the market development status and future Phloretin Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Phloretin market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects. Major Classifications are as follows:

98% Phloretin

Other Grades Major Applications are as follows:

Personal care

Food additives