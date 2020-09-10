Precision Positioning Equipment Market Trends: Value Chain, Stakeholder Analysis and Trends

Precision Positioning Equipment Market: Introduction

A precision positioning equipment is generally used for handling a material at a single workplace. The major types of precision positioning equipment are lift/tilt/turn table, manual (no equipment), ball transfer table, dock leveler, parts feeder, rotary index table, air film device, balancer, hoist, manipulator, vacuum manipulator, articulated jib crane manipulator, rigid-link manipulator, and industrial robot. Precision positioning equipment have some benefits compared to manual handling, such as raised productivity of each worker, improved product quality, increased frequency of handling materials, lessened damage to materials and equipment, and reduced injuries and fatigue when the environment is hazardous.

Precision Positioning Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc.

Topcon Positioning Systems Inc. is based in Livermore, California, U.S. The company manufacturers and designs precision positioning equipment and machine control products. Furthermore, it designs and manufactures solutions for agriculture, construction, mapping and geographic information system, civil engineering, asset management, and mobile control markets. The company has six primary brands: Sokkia, Topcon, Digi-Star, NORAC, Wachendorff Elektronik, and RDS Technologies.

IKO International, Inc.

Incorporated in 1950, IKO International, Inc. is based in Parsippany, New Jersey, U.S. The company is specialized in manufacturing and designing linear motion rolling guides, needle roller bearings, and precision positioning tables. It provides various products such as precision positioning tables, linear motor drive positioning tables, ball screw drive positioning tables, and specialized positioning tables and stages. The company’s rotary bearings and positioning tables are used in a wide range of industries such as semiconductor, packaging, medical, machine tools, and automation.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd

Incorporated in 1888, Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd is located in Tokyo, Japan. The company manufactures and sells advanced precision machinery, general machinery, ships, environmental plant facilities, and construction machinery in Japan and across the globe. The company provides a wide range of products such as transfer molding presses, injection molding machines, precision positioning equipment, cryopumps, cryocoolers, laser systems, motion components, control systems, rolls for metal rolling, ion implanters, surface grinding machines, extrusion coating lines, and coolant systems.

Some other key players operating in the global precision positioning equipment market include ARC Specialties, Microwave Vision Group, Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG., Physik Instrumente (PI) GmbH & Co. KG., halstrup-walcher GmbH, Aerotech, Inc., US EuroTek, Inc., and Griffin Motion, LLC.

Evolution of Industry 4.0 and Rise in Automation to shape growth of the precision positioning equipment market

Industry 4.0, popularly known as smart factory, is considered the fourth era of industry that merges computing and automation. It also includes cyber-physical systems, cloud computing, Internet of Things, and cognitive computing. Industry 4.0 can help design, simulate, and take care of physical processes in manufacturing units that boosts cost-effectiveness. Factory simulation is expected to be highly beneficial for the upcoming concept of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT). Leading manufacturing companies such as Schneider Electric SE and Siemens AG are moving toward the implementation of Industry 4.0. Thus, evolution of industry 4.0 is likely to boost the demand for precision positioning equipment in the next few years. Further, rise in automation in the industrial sector is projected to be a major factor driving the precision positioning equipment market. Additionally, rise in demand for computerized numerical control (CNC) machines is projected to propel the demand for precision positioning equipment across the globe. Increase in shift from manual to precision positioning equipment for material handling is expected to provide growth opportunities to the precision positioning equipment market.

High Cost of Precision Positioning Equipment restricts the Global Precision Positioning Equipment Market

High cost of precision positioning equipment is projected to hinder the market. However, in some economies, which are technologically lagging countries, still prefer manual method for material positioning. This is expected to hamper the market in the near future.

Global Precision Positioning Equipment Market: Segmentation

The global precision positioning equipment market can be segmented on the basis of:

Type

Application

Region

Precision Positioning Equipment Market Segmentation – By Type

On the basis of type, the global precision positioning equipment market can be divided into:

Ball Transfer Table

Dock Leveler

Parts Feeder

Rotary Index Table

Air Film Device

Balancer

Hoist

Vacuum Manipulator

Articulated Jib Crane Manipulator

Rigid-link Manipulator

Industrial Robot

Precision Positioning Equipment Market Segmentation – By Application

In terms of application, the global precision positioning equipment market can be segregated into:

Semiconductor & Electronics

Packaging

Medical

Automotive

Food & Beverages

Chemical

E-commerce

Aviation

Others

Regional analysis of the global precision positioning equipment market includes:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

