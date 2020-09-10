Proximity Sensor Market Estimated to Flourish at by 2029



Proximity sensors are a popular type of non-contact sensors in industrial applications, where the key target objects are ferrous and non-ferrous metal objects. The drive for commercial adoption has emanated from the use of such sensors in industrial internet of things (IoTs) applications over the past few years. A wide variety of proximity sensors have hit commercial adoption to meet the needs of high-accuracy and high-speed displacement. Rising adoption of automation technology in process industries is bellwether for the rapid deployment of technologies that run on proximity sensors.

Some of the key technology types in the proximity sensors market are inductive, capacitive, magnetic, photoelectric, and ultrasonic. Some of the key industries where proximity sensors are aerospace and defense, automotive, food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, building automation, and industrial manufacturing. Apart of burgeoning industrial application of proximity sensors, consumers in the telecom and IT industry are increasingly preferring such sensor technologies.

Proximity Sensor Market: Key Trends

Since proximity sensors are non-contact, they are extensively being utilized in oil and gas industry. In recent years, developers of autonomous vehicles have tested wide variety of proximity sensors. Growing attractiveness of inductive proximity sensors is opening new avenues in the proximity sensor market.

Growing demand for industrial automation has been imparting momentum to the expansion of the proximity sensors market. Rise in use of proximity sensors in small part detection is bolstering the application. However, in some cases, their high cost of deployment has hindered their widespread adoption across industrial processes.

A new avenue is being offered by the automobile industry. In various industrials processes, the demand for large area sensing has unlocked a vast opportunity for sensor developers. One area which has created a new avenue is the market prospect of proximity sensor in hazardous applications. Growing prospect of miniaturized non-contact sensing technology in diverse application is expanding the revenue potential of the global proximity sensors market.

Proximity Sensor Market: Competitive Analysis and Key Developments

In the rapidly emerging COVID-19 situation, non-contact sensors have held colossal revenue potential. Physical distancing norms in healthcare institutions have seen rapidly increasingly prospect of proximity sensors. For instance, such sensors have been extensively used in occupancy sensing. Transportation sector has seen vast avenue. Top players are leaning on real-time monitoring of workplace use patterns in IoT devices.

Over the years, a wide array of targets have come under the purview of proximity sensors. This has helped most players see new application areas. Developers have in recent years have focused on offering high-precision photoelectric proximity sensors. They are also widening the temperature range in a bid to increasing their performance.

Some of the key promising players in the proximity sensor market are Fargo Controls Inc., Hans Turck GmbH & Co., Kg, Avago Technologies Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric Se, IFM Electronic GmbH, Omron Corporation, and Pepperl + Fuchs GmbH.

Proximity Sensor Market: Regional Analysis

Some of the key geographical markets are North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Of these, North America and Asia Pacific have been rapid generation of avenues. Strides being made by industrial automation in Asian countries have spurred new revenues in the market. Prominent players in these regional markets are heavily focused on new product developments to meet high-accuracy sensor technologies.

