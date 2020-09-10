Resistant Dextrin Industry 2020: Global Market Manufacturers, Outlook, Share, Growth and Forecast 2024

This report focuses on “Resistant Dextrin Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Resistant Dextrin market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Resistant Dextrin:

This report studies the Resistant Dextrin market, resistant dextrin is a new generation dietary fiber made from major ingredient natural starch. Comparing to other dietary fiber product, resistant dextrin has better characteristics: PH and heat stableï¼ŒHigh digestive tolerance, lower glycemic index, lower insulin index, low calorie, prevent tooth decayï¼Œneutral tasteï¼Œcan be added into any food.

Matsutani Chemical Industry Co.,Ltd.

Shandong Bailong Chuangyuan Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Tate & Lyle

Roquette

Baolingbao Biology Co.,Ltd. (BLB Group CO.,Ltd.)

L&P Food Ingredient Co., Ltd. (L&P) Resistant Dextrin Market Types:

â‰¥ 85.0% (â… Type)

â‰¥ 90.0% (â…¡ Type)

â‰¥ 95.0% (â…¢ Type)

Others Resistant Dextrin Market Applications:

Food & Beverages

Healthcare & Supplements

Others

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Resistant Dextrin in the regions of North America, Europe and Asia.

In the past few years from 2012-2017, the global sales developed stably. The global Resistant Dextrin market size in terms of sales is projected to grow to 91054 MT by 2022. At the same time, Asia-Pacific is remarkable in the global Resistant Dextrin industry because of their market share and technology status of Resistant Dextrin.

The price of Resistant Dextrin differs from company to company, as there is a little difference among the Resistant Dextrin quality from different companies.

The worldwide market for Resistant Dextrin is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.1% over the next five years, will reach 440 million USD in 2024, from 320 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.