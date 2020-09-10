Rodenticide Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

This report focuses on “Rodenticide Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rodenticide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

Rodenticides are pesticides that kill rodents. Rodents include not only rats and mice, but also squirrels, woodchucks, chipmunks, porcupines, nutria, and beavers. Although rodents play important roles in nature, they may sometimes require control. They can damage crops, violate housing codes, transmit disease, and in some cases cause ecological damage.

Agriculture

Domestic/Industrial/Public Health

The Rodenticides industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers (production 100 MT grade) in the world, and high-end products mainly come from Asia and South America.

In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in Asia and South America. In Asia, transnational companies, like UPL, are taking a leading share in this area.

Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of Rodenticides and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in agriculture industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Rodenticides in the Asia Pacific region.

The worldwide market for Rodenticide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1210 million USD in 2024, from 1020 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.