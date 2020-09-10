Bulletin Line

Rodenticide Market 2020 by Size, Share, Growth, Segment, Trends and Forecast to 2024 | Absolute Reports

Rodenticide

This report focuses on “Rodenticide Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rodenticide market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Rodenticide:

  • Rodenticides are pesticides that kill rodents. Rodents include not only rats and mice, but also squirrels, woodchucks, chipmunks, porcupines, nutria, and beavers. Although rodents play important roles in nature, they may sometimes require control. They can damage crops, violate housing codes, transmit disease, and in some cases cause ecological damage.

    Rodenticide Market Manufactures:

  • UPL
  • Basf
  • Liphatech
  • Bayer Cropscience
  • Senestech
  • Marusan Pharma Biotech
  • Syngenta
  • JT Eaton
  • Neogen Corporation
  • PelGar International
  • Brazil Quimica
  • Impex Europa
  • TEIKOKU SEIYAKU
  • Pulangke
  • SANLI

    Rodenticide Market Types:

  • Acute Rodenticides
  • Chronic Rodenticides

    Rodenticide Market Applications:

  • Agriculture
  • Domestic/Industrial/Public Health

    Scope of this Report:

  • The Rodenticides industry is not highly concentrated, there are more than one hundred manufacturers (production 100 MT grade) in the world, and high-end products mainly come from Asia and South America.
  • In the world wide, major manufactures mainly distribute in Asia and South America. In Asia, transnational companies, like UPL, are taking a leading share in this area.
  • Asia Pacific is the largest consumer of Rodenticides and is expected to retain the higher growth rate during the next five years due to strong growth in agriculture industry. China and India have witnessed a major chunk of the production and consumption of Rodenticides in the Asia Pacific region.
  • The worldwide market for Rodenticide is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 3.0% over the next five years, will reach 1210 million USD in 2024, from 1020 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Rodenticide in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.    

    Questions Answered in the Rodenticide Market Report:

    • Which are the five top players of the global Rodenticide market?
    • How will the global Rodenticide market changes during the forecast period?
    • Which product and application will take a share of the global Rodenticide market?
    • What are the drivers and restraints of the global Rodenticide market?
    • Which regional market will show the highest Rodenticide market growth?

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    • Chapter 1, to describe Rodenticide product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.
    • Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Rodenticide, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Rodenticide in 2017 and 2018.
    • Chapter 3, the Rodenticide competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.
    • Chapter 4, the Rodenticide breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.
    • Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Table of Contents of Rodenticide Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Rodenticide Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.5 Market Dynamics

    1.5.1 Market Opportunities

    1.5.2 Market Risk

    1.5.3 Market Driving Force

    2 Manufacturers Profiles

    2.1 Manufacture

    2.1.1 Business Overview

    2.1.2 Rodenticide Type and Applications

    2.1.2.1 Product A

    2.1.2.2 Product B

    2.1.3 Manufacture Rodenticide Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

    3 Global Rodenticide Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.1 Global Rodenticide Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.2 Global Rodenticide Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

    3.3 Market Concentration Rate

    3.3.1 Top 3 Rodenticide Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.3.2 Top 6 Rodenticide Manufacturer Market Share in 2018

    3.4 Market Competition Trend

    13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    13.1 Sales Channel

    13.1.1 Direct Marketing

    13.1.2 Indirect Marketing

    13.1.3 Marketing Channel Future Trend

    13.2 Distributors, Traders and Dealers

    14 Research Findings and Conclusion

    15 Appendix

    15.1 Methodology

    15.2 Data Source

