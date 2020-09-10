Rotary Kiln Industry 2020 Opportunities, Challenges, Trends, Size, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2024

This report focuses on “Rotary Kiln Market” 2020-2024 volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Rotary Kiln market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.

About Rotary Kiln:

Rotary Kiln is a long steel cylinder with a refractory lining, supported on rollers so that it can rotate about its own axis, and erected with a slight inclination from the horizontal so that prepared raw materials fed into the higher end move to the lower end, where fuel is blown in by air blast. It is often used to treat hazardous waste through thermal destruction.In our report, the price of products have big difference due to the product size, and the material, metal almost decide the price of a unit of rotary kiln, therefore, we statistic the Rotary Kilnsâ€™ volume by weight.

Flsmidth

Metso

RHI

KHD

Magnesita

Prayon

Boardman

ANSAC PTY

SteinmÃ¼ller Babcock Environment GmbH

Feeco

LNVT

CITIC HIC

Pengfei Group

Hongxing Machinery

CHMP

Tongli Heavy Machinery

NHI

Shanghai Minggong Rotary Kiln Market Types:

Cement Kiln

Metallurgy Kiln

Lime Kiln Rotary Kiln Market Applications:

Cement

Metallurgy

Chemical

This report focuses on the Rotary Kiln in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The Major regions to produce Ratary Kiln are China, Europe and United States, which accounted for more than 80 % of production in total. The major consumption region also was China.

Ratary Kiln industry concentration is relatively high. The largest producer is Flsmidth, accounting for 7.79 percent market share in volume in 2014ï¼Œfollowed by Metso and RHI. The industry competitive landscape is relatively stable.

Along with the development of Chinese domestic Industrial technology, Chinese Ratary Kiln has been made a lot of progress, and Some Chinese Players accounted big share of the global total production, but it also has a long way to be advanced in the world, especially in high quality and environment products.