Sales of Self-tanning Products to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

Self-tanning Products Market: Introduction
Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global self-tanning products market. In terms of revenue, the global self-tanning products market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global self-tanning products market report.
In terms of type, the self-tanning products market has been segmented into facial self-tanners and body self-tanners. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the body self-tanning products segment. In the report, based on form, the self-tanning products market has been segmented into gel, lotion, spray, oil, cream, and others.
Based on ingredient, the self-tanning products market has been bifurcated into natural and organic. The natural segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.
In terms of gender, the self-tanning products market has been categorized into male, female, and unisex. The unisex segment is anticipated to expand at a higher pace. In terms of distribution channel, the self-tanning products market has been divided into online and offline. During the forecast period, the online distribution channel is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace. Asia Pacific has seen a surge in adoption of e-Commerce platforms, which in turn has increased online retail sales of self-tanning products.
Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Self-tanning Products Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=38216
Self-tanning Products Market: Prominent Regions
Geographically, Europe led the self-tanning products market in 2019 and the region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The U.K. and France are considered the major markets for self-tanning products in Europe. In addition, North America and APAC are also projected to offer promising growth opportunities for the self-tanning products market. Apart from Asia Pacific, South American provinces also significantly contribute to the overall growth of the global self-tanning products market.
Self-tanning Products Market: Key Players
The competition landscape of the self-tanning products market is highly fragmented with leading players accounting for nearly 25% of the revenue share. Key players operating in the global self-tanning products market include Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Christian Dior SE, St. Tropez Inc, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., Shiseido Co., Ltd., Coola LLC, Banana Boat, and Tantowel Inc.
To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=38216
Global Self-tanning Products Market: Segmentation
Self-tanning Products Market, by Product Type
- Face Tanner
- Body Tanner
Self-tanning Products Market, by Form
- Lotion
- Gel
- Spray
- Oil
- Cream
- Others
Self-tanning Products Market, by Ingredient
- Natural
- Organic
Self-tanning Products Market, by Gender
- Male
- Female
- Unisex
Self-tanning Products Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- e-Commerce
- Company Owned Website
- Offline
- Supermarket/Hypermarket
- Specialty Store
- Flagship Store
- Drug Store
- Others
Self-tanning Products Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC Countries
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of South America
Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Self-tanning Products Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=38216
Related Reports Press-Release –
1. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/financial-services-applications-spur-revenues-in-independent-software-vendors-isvs-market-estimated-to-spawns-whopping-revenues-of-us-4-077-72-bn-by-2027–projects-tmr-301090887.html
2. https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/growing-pandemic-of-covid-19-skyrocketing-sales-of-new-products-from-global-audio-and-video-editing-software-market–transparency-market-research-301066822.html
About Us
Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact
Transparency Market Research
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/