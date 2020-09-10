Sales of Self-tanning Products to Decelerate in 2020 as COVID-19 Pandemic Takes its Toll on Global Market

Self-tanning Products Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global self-tanning products market. In terms of revenue, the global self-tanning products market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in the global self-tanning products market report.

In terms of type, the self-tanning products market has been segmented into facial self-tanners and body self-tanners. During the forecast period, the market is anticipated to be dominated by the body self-tanning products segment. In the report, based on form, the self-tanning products market has been segmented into gel, lotion, spray, oil, cream, and others.

Based on ingredient, the self-tanning products market has been bifurcated into natural and organic. The natural segment is anticipated to expand at a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

In terms of gender, the self-tanning products market has been categorized into male, female, and unisex. The unisex segment is anticipated to expand at a higher pace. In terms of distribution channel, the self-tanning products market has been divided into online and offline. During the forecast period, the online distribution channel is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace. Asia Pacific has seen a surge in adoption of e-Commerce platforms, which in turn has increased online retail sales of self-tanning products.

Self-tanning Products Market: Prominent Regions

Geographically, Europe led the self-tanning products market in 2019 and the region is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The U.K. and France are considered the major markets for self-tanning products in Europe. In addition, North America and APAC are also projected to offer promising growth opportunities for the self-tanning products market. Apart from Asia Pacific, South American provinces also significantly contribute to the overall growth of the global self-tanning products market.

Self-tanning Products Market: Key Players

The competition landscape of the self-tanning products market is highly fragmented with leading players accounting for nearly 25% of the revenue share. Key players operating in the global self-tanning products market include Avon Products, Inc., Beiersdorf AG, Christian Dior SE, St. Tropez Inc, Kao Corporation, L’Oréal S.A., Shiseido Co., Ltd., Coola LLC, Banana Boat, and Tantowel Inc.

Global Self-tanning Products Market: Segmentation

Self-tanning Products Market, by Product Type

Face Tanner

Body Tanner

Self-tanning Products Market, by Form

Lotion

Gel

Spray

Oil

Cream

Others

Self-tanning Products Market, by Ingredient

Natural

Organic

Self-tanning Products Market, by Gender

Male

Female

Unisex

Self-tanning Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Online e-Commerce Company Owned Website

Offline Supermarket/Hypermarket Specialty Store Flagship Store Drug Store Others



Self-tanning Products Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany France U.K. Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America



