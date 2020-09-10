SHOULDER FIRED WEAPONS MARKET 2020 RESEARCH BY BUSINESS ANALYSIS, GROWTH STRATEGY AND INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENT TO 2028

A recent report published by QMI on shoulder fired weapons market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out thorough research of shoulder fired weapons market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Airtronic USA

2. Armar Corp.

3. ATK Defense Group

4. Bazalt

5. Bharat Dynamics Limited

6. Dynamit Nobel Defense

7. GenCorp

8. General Dynamics

9. JSC SPA Bazalt

10. Kawasaki Heavy Industries

11. KBM

12. KBP Instrument Design Bureau

13. Lockheed Martin

14. Mesko SA

15. MBDA Holdings SAS

16. Nammo

17. Norinco (China North Industries Corporation)

18. Northrop Grumman

19. Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

20. Raytheon Company

21. Roketsan A.S.

22. Thales Group

23. Toshiba

24. and Saab AB

The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for shoulder fired weapons during the forecast period. It can enable manufacturers of shoulder fired weapons to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

According to the report, the shoulder fired weapons market growth is expected to gain high momentum during the forecast period due to the increasing border conflicts as well as increasing demand for advanced weapons.

With growing economies, the defense expenditure of governments is also rising, owing to the rise in geopolitical issues and terrorist activities. This has led to the demand for advanced weapons and ammunition. Moreover, with technological advancements and innovations, it has become mandatory for subsequent upgrades and customization of weapons.

Based on technology, the shoulder-fired weapons market has been divided into guided and unguided. Furthermore, the latest shoulder-fired weapons have become lightweight, compact, easy to carry and use, and are precise.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Rapid growth in global sales of various weapons and ammunition

o Rising incidences of cross-border conflicts and instances of asymmetric warfare across the globe

o Growing need to meet the dynamics of the market, in terms of technological advancements and innovations

o Increasing defense expenditures of countries

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For shoulder fired weapons market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the shoulder fired weapons market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in shoulder fired weapons market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest growing shoulder fired weapons market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for shoulder fired weapons market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand.

Market Segmentation:

By Range:

o Short Range (Less than 1km)

o Medium Range (From 1km to 5km)

o Extended Range (More than 5km)

By Technology:

o Guided

o Infrared Homing

o Semi-Active Laser Homing (SALH)

o Semi-Automatic Command Line-Of-Sight (SACLOS)

o Beam Guided

o Wire and Radio Guided

o Unguided

By Component:

o Ammunition

o Missile/Rocket

o Anti-Aircraft

o Anti-Tank

o RPG (Rocket Propelled Grenade)

o RPG, by product type

o Anti-bunker

o Anti-personnel

o Anti-tank

o RPG, by warhead type

o HEAT (High Explosive Anti-Tank)

o Fragmentation

o Tandem

o Thermobaric

o Launcher

o Missile/Rocket Launcher

o MANPADS (Anti-Aircraft)

o MANPATS (Anti-Tank)

o RPG (Rocket Propelled Grenade) Launcher

o Reloadable

o Single shot

o Tripod

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada)

o By Range

o By Technology

o By Component

o Latin America

o By Country (Mexico, Brazil)

o By Range

o By Technology

o By Component

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain)

o By Range

o By Technology

o By Component

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Poland, Russia)

o By Range

o By Technology

o By Component

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, ASEAN Countries)

o By Range

o By Technology

o By Component

o Middle East & Africa

o By Country (GCC Countries, South Africa, Northern Africa)

o By Range

o By Technology

o By Component

