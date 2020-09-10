A recent report published by QMI on smart airports market is a detailed assessment of the most important market dynamics. After carrying out a thorough research of smart airports market historical as well as current growth parameters, business expectations for growth are obtained with utmost precision. The study identifies specific and important factors affecting the market for smart airports during the forecast period. It can enable makers of smart airports to change their production and marketing strategies in order to envisage maximum growth.

Company profiled in this report based on Business overview, Financial data, Product landscape, Strategic outlook & SWOT analysis:

1. Honeywell Corporation Inc.

2. Collins Aerospace

3. SITA

4. Siemens AG

5. IBM Corporation

6. Cisco Systems Inc.

7. Raytheon Company

8. Kiewit

9. Larsen & Toubro

10. and Amadeus IT Group SA.

According to the report, the smart airports market is estimated to register substantial growth during the forecast period owing to increasing demand from various applications during the forecast period. Also, this market has witnessed number of key developments by major companies operating in the market including new product development, partnerships, contracts, and so on.

A smart airport is a concept that is based on the futuristic smart cities, buildings, etc.

Segmentation for better understanding of this market and its growth prospects

Based on the technology, it is segmented as communication systems, security systems, passenger, endpoint devices, air/ground traffic control, cargo & baggage handling control, and others. The communications system segment is leading as there is an increasing need for real-time information to be communicated, and several airports are adopting smart technologies, for smoother and efficient communication. Based on the terminal side, it is segmented as Baggage Handling, Check-in Systems, Building Operations, and Sustainable Energy Management.

By the airside, it is divided as ATM, resource management, aircraft parking, aircraft maintenance, and others whereas by the landside it is divided into vehicular parking, security, and intelligent advertising.

Based on the application, it is segmented as aeronautical and non-aeronautical operations. The non-aeronautical operations are growing substantially.

Factors that will have a significant impact on the market growth are:

o Increase in passenger flow

o Growing Need for real-time information

o Rising implementation of automation

Insights about regional distribution of market:

The market has been segmented in major regions to understand the global development and demand patterns of this market. For smart airports market, the segments by region are for North America, Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Rest of the World. During the forecast period, North America, Asia Pacific and Western Europe are expected to be major regions on the smart airports market.

North America and Western Europe have been dominant players in this market with the presence of major companies which have a strong infrastructure to boost aerospace & defense sector. In addition, some of the major countries like the US, France, UK, and Canada has been global exporters of aerospace & defense technologies due to established research & development centers, and others. Also, some of the major companies operating in smart airports market are headquartered in these regions.

The Asia Pacific region is estimated to register fastest-growing smart airports market since some of the major economies like China, India, and South Korea are present in the region. In recent decades, these countries have witnessed strong government spending on defense infrastructure, as well as promoting air transport and space research. The smart airport market is anticipated to grow in the APAC region. Heavy investments are being made in the up-gradation of the existing airports and the development of newer smarter ones in this region.

During the forecast period, the Middle East region is estimated to be a potential region for smart airports market in the aerospace and defense sector. It is estimated that Eastern Europe will have stable demand during the forecast period. Also, the rest of the world is expected to be an emerging market with increasing demand

Market Segmentation:

By Technology:

o Security Systems

o Communication Systems

o Cargo & Baggage Handling Control

o Air/Ground Traffic Control

o Passenger

o Endpoint Devices

o Others

By Terminal side:

o Baggage Handling

o Check-in Systems

o Building Operations

o Sustainable Energy Management

By Airside:

o ATM

o Resource Management

o Aircraft Parking

o Aircraft Maintenance

o Others

By Landside:

o Vehicular Parking

o Security

o Intelligent Advertising

By Application:

o Aeronautical Operations

o Non-Aeronautical Operations

By Region:

o North America

o By Country (US, Canada, Mexico)

o By Technology

o By Terminal side

o By Airside

o By Landside

o By Application

o Western Europe

o By Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Western Europe)

o By Technology

o By Terminal side

o By Airside

o By Landside

o By Application

o Eastern Europe

o By Country (Russia, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe)

o By Technology

o By Terminal side

o By Airside

o By Landside

o By Application

o Asia Pacific

o By Country (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

o By Technology

o By Terminal side

o By Airside

o By Landside

o By Application

o Middle East

o By Country (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iran, Rest of Middle East)

o By Technology

o By Terminal side

o By Airside

o By Landside By Application

o Rest of the World

o By Region (South America, Africa)

o By Technology

o By Terminal side

o By Airside

o By Landside

o By Application

