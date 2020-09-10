Smart Education Market: Year 2020-2027 and its detail analysis by focusing on top key players like Pearson, Adobe, Smart Technologies, Ellucian, Instructure, Educomp Solutions

The Global Smart Education Market was valued at USD 372.05 Billion in the year 2019. Increasing number of schools and higher education institutions that have adopted smart devices in modern classrooms will significantly influence global smart education market growth in near future. The other factors driving the growth of the smart education market include the proliferation of connected devices in the education sector, adoption of eLearning solutions, and growing use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) in smart learning.

Boxlight Corp., Blackboard Inc., Cisco Systems, Pearson, Adobe Inc., Smart Technologies, Ellucian, Instructure Inc, Educomp Solutions Ltd, NIIT Limited, Saba Software Inc

The global education industry is undergoing a significant transition, as primary and secondary school districts, colleges and universities, as well as governments, corporations and individuals around the world are increasingly recognizing the importance of using technology to more effectively provide information to educate students and other users.

Most governments around the world have temporarily closed educational institutions in an attempt to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. These nationwide closures are impacting over 91% of the world’s student population. Several other countries have implemented localized closures impacting millions of additional learners. However, COVID-19 has created a new normal for the higher education sector, revolutionizing the online learning landscape, reshaping application processes, and refreshing crisis management strategies.

Besides software segment, the hardware component is expected to experience notable shift in its trajectory, registering a CAGR of x% in the market for smart education over the forecast period. APAC region is anticipated to grow with the fastest rate during forecast period and China is a key market for smart education in APAC region.

