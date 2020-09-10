Bulletin Line

Sodium Bicarbonate Market 2020 by New Tools, Technology Advancement, Opportunities, Risk, Driving Force and Forecast to 2024

Sodium Bicarbonate

Global “Sodium Bicarbonate Market” report forecast 2020-2024 investigate the market size, manufactures, types, applications and key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sodium Bicarbonate in these regions. This report also studies the global Sodium Bicarbonate market share, competition landscape, status share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

About Sodium Bicarbonate:

  • Sodium Bicarbonate is a chemical compound with the formula NaHCO3. It is a salt composed of sodium ions and bicarbonate ions. Sodium bicarbonate is used in a wide range of applications including food, feed, pharmaceuticals, air pollution control, personal care products, etc.

    Sodium Bicarbonate Market Manufactures:

  • Solvay
  • Church & Dwight
  • Natural Soda
  • Novacarb
  • Tata Chemicals
  • FMC Corporation
  • Natrium Products
  • Tosoh Corporation
  • Asahi
  • Inner Mongolia Yuanxing
  • Yuhua Chemical
  • Qingdao Soda Ash
  • Haohua Honghe Chemical
  • Hailian Sanyii
  • Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry
  • Lengshuijiang Xianhe Chemical
  • Shandong Haihua Group
  • Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical
  • Inner Mongolia Ortork Banner Shuangxin Chemical
  • Lianyungang Doda Ash
  • Xuyue

    Sodium Bicarbonate Market Types:

  • Technical grade
  • Medical grade
  • Food grade

    Sodium Bicarbonate Market Applications:

  • Feed Industry
  • Food Industry
  • Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Chemicals Industry
  • Flue Gas Treatment

    Scope of this Report:

  • The technical barriers of sodium bicarbonate are not high, resulting in numerous manufacturing enterprises. In sodium bicarbonate market, there are several relatively larger companies across the globe, such as Solvay, Church & Dwight, Natural Soda, Novacarb, Tata Chemicals, FMC Corporation Inner Mongolia Yuanxing, Yuhua Chemical, Qingdao Soda Ash, Haohua Honghe Chemical, Hailian Sanyii, and Tianjin Bohua YongLi Chemical Industry. And their plants mainly distribute in USA and China.
  • Growth in consumption of bicarb has slowed from the rapid rate seen during last five years. The reasons for this slower growth include reduced consumption in detergents with the switch to liquid formulations in North America and Western Europe, the near completion of replacement in flue gas treatment uses, and more recently, the slowdown of the Chinese economy.
  • The worldwide market for Sodium Bicarbonate is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 0.7% over the next five years, will reach 1690 million USD in 2024, from 1620 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Sodium Bicarbonate in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

