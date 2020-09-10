Stretch Marks Treatment Market Size Industry Analysis, Size, Trends, Growth And Outlook 2025

Transparency Market Research (TMR) anticipates that the key players in the stretch mark treatment market are looking to expand their global reach and customer base. In order to achieve this, the key players are entering into merger and acquisitions. Additionally, the key players are focusing on the product innovation and development of effective solutions. Some of the key players in the global stretch mark treatment market are Clarins Group, Laboratoires Expanscience, Merz North America, Inc., Syneron Medical Ltd., Cynosure, Inc., E.T. Browne Drug Co., Inc. Some of the other prominent players in the market include Basq Skincare, Union-Swiss (Pty) Ltd., Ellipse A/S, Helix BioMedix, Inc., The Boppy Company LLC, Weleda AG, Mama Mio US, Inc., Dermaclara, Inc., and Centre Light Solutions, LLC.

According to the report by TMR, the stretch marks treatment market is estimated to grab a value of US$1.99 bn by 2025-end. The market is estimated to exhibit a healthy CAGR of 5.40% from 2017 to 2025.

Based on the treatment, the topical products segment dominated the global stretch marks treatment market and is estimated to remain the key region over the forecast period. This is primarily attributable to the comparatively cheaper price and easy availability through the wide-ranging distribution channel. Regionally, the market in North America dominated the global stretch marks treatment market and is estimated to remain dominant in the coming years. The market in the region is estimated to expand at CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period from 2017 to 2025 and grab a value of US$676.3 mn by 2025. Europe is trailing North America in terms of market share. The market in the Europe region is predicted to reach a valuation of US$531.7 mn by 2025. The market is predicted to exhibit a growth rate of 5.6% in the coming years.

Rising Concerns over Aesthetics Propels Market Growth

Rising incidences of the stretch marks are catalyzing growth of the global stretch marks treatment market. Additionally, the growing prevalence of obesity due to rising fast food and changing eating habits globally and especially in the developing countries is driving growth of the global stretch marks treatment market. Furthermore, the rising disposable income of people due to urbanization and industrialization globally is changing people’s lifestyle. This has led to an increase in concerns over personal aesthetics and fuel the stretch marks treatment market. Additionally, due to rising penetration of Internet has emerged the social media and easy access to the information on the web. This factor has resulted in awareness about the availability of effective treatments. These factors are favoring growth of the global stretch marks treatment market.

Risks of Possible Side Effects Restrains Market Growth

Furthermore, booming e-commerce platforms globally are making the effective treatments available globally, which is benefitting growth of the global stretch marks treatment market. However, high costs of some of the treatments in some cost-sensitive areas are restraining growth of the global stretch marks treatment market. Additionally, fear of possible side effects on skin and other parts such as rashes and itchiness is restraining growth of the global stretch marks treatment market.

Nonetheless, the availability of a vast range of products serving different needs coupled with continuous research and development activities by keen players is estimated to offer the most lucrative opportunities for growth in the coming years. Moreover, rising attention toward lowering side effects by key players is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities for growth in the coming years.

This information is encompassed in the report by TMR.

For the study, the stretch marks treatment market has been segmented as follows:

Treatment

Topical Products Creams Oils & Serum Lotions Others



Lasers Fractional Lasers Pulse-Dye Lasers Others



Microdermabrasion

Others

End-user

Hospitals

Clinics

Specialty Dermatology Centers

Home-use

Others

Geography

North America U.S. Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Germany France Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

