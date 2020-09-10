Supraglottic Airway Devices Market Growth, Share, Regional Analysis, Industry Outlook, Trends Forecast by 2026

The Global Supraglottic Airway Devices Market is likely to gain momentum from the reduction of post-operative discomfort. According to an upcoming report by Fortune Business Insights, titled, “Supraglottic Airway Devices Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Laryngeal Mask Airways, Oropharyngeal Airways, Nasopharyngeal Airways, Others), By Age Group (Adults, Neonates/Pediatrics), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others) and Geography Forecast Till 2026,” advantages, namely, lower autonomic impact, hassle-free insertion, and high speed are expected to boost the global supraglottic airway devices market growth.

Some of the Main Key Players Covered in the Supraglottic Airway Devices Market Report

Medtronic

Teleflex Incorporated

Smiths Medical

Ambu A/S

Karl Storz Se & Co. KG

Flexicare Medical Limited

Verathon Inc.

Intersurgical Ltd

Mercury Medical

Key Segmentation of Supraglottic Airway Devices Market

By Product Type

Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMA)

Oropharyngeal Airways (OPA)

Nasopharyngeal Airways (NPA)

Others

By Age Group

Adults

Neonates/Pediatrics

By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

By Geography

North America (the USA, and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

