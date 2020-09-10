For Right Perspective & Competitive Insights, Request a Sample @
Growing Need to Protect Home Appliances from Sudden Power Surge Fuels Demand for Surge Arresters
With the increasing disposable income, a growing desire for a comfortable living can be seen among people all over the world. Electronic devices play a crucial role in providing a comfortable life for the working population, which is why their demand is witnessing new highs on a regular interval. The ongoing technical advancements in consumer electronic appliances are also creating a huge demand for them.
In order to function properly, these appliances require a steady uninterrupted supply of power; however, in most of the cases, they lack inbuilt protection from electricity fluctuation. The irregular flow of power may result in fire and damage household items and their surroundings. Surge arresters, such as voltage regulators and surge protectors, provide efficient protection against such electrical damages by adjusting and normalizing power consumption, ensuring the safety of electronic appliances. The growing need to protect home appliances from sudden surges in electricity is boosting the demand for surge arresters significantly across the world.
Imminent Growth in Power Generation to Present Opportunity-rich Market to Surge Arrester Manufacturers
Analysts at TMR expect surge arresters to witness a healthy rise in demand over the forthcoming years too. In emerging economies, the rising concerns over the depletion of natural energy resources have created a huge opportunity for the production of electricity from non-renewable resources. This imminent growth in power generation is anticipated to present an opportunity-rich market to the manufacturers of surge arresters. However, the additional cost involved in the installation of these devices may hinder this growth to some extent over the years to come.
North America Leads among Regional Markets for Surge Arresters
Transparency Market Research estimates the global opportunity in the surge arresters market to increase from US$ 2.07 bn in 2018 to US$ 3.25 bn at a CAGR of 5.10% between 2019 and 2027. Among the regional markets, North America tops the list in terms of the surge arrester consumptions. In 2018, the region generated a revenue of US$ XX bn, accounting for a share of 32% in the overall market. By 2027, the contribution of this region to the overall revenue is expected to increase to US$ XX bn. However, due to the strong performance of other regions, it is likely to witness a decline in its overall share in the years to come.
The high voltage surge arresters segment has occupied the key position among all the product segment. Analysts predict it to remain the same throughout the forecast period. Surge arresters will continue to find utmost demand in industrial applications over the forthcoming years, says TMR.
The study presented here is based on a report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) titled “Surge Arresters Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027.”
Key Takeaways
- In 2018, over 60% of the market was controlled by just five players
- Surge arresters provide efficient protection against electrical damage from power fluctuations
- Opportunity in surge arresters is likely to increase at a CAGR of 5.10% between 2019 and 2027
Global surge arresters market is segmented as follows:
By Voltage types
- Low voltage surge arresters
- Medium Voltage surge arresters
- High voltage surge arresters
By Application
- Industrial applications
- Commercial applications
- Household applications
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
