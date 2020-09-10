Surgical Microscopes Market 2020 Demands To Boost Industry Growth & Revenue Post Covid-19 Spread By 2025

The global surgical microscopes market is expected to reach US$ 1,452.4 Mn in 2025 from US$ 578.5 Mn in 2017. The surgical microscopes market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 12.4% from 2018-2025.

Surgical microscopes market is segmented by type, application and end user. Global surgical microscopes market, based on the type was segmented into wall mounted, table top, ceiling mounted, and on casters. The surgical microscopes market, based on application was segmented into oncology, urology, ophthalmology, gynecology, plastic & reconstructive surgeries, dentistry, ENT surgeries, neurosurgery & spine surgery. Based on end user, the global surgical microscopes market was segmented into hospitals and outpatient facilities.

The major players operating in the surgical microscopes market include Olympus Corporation, Novartis AG, Topcon Corporation, Leica Microsystems, Haag Streit Holding AG, Alltian (Wuzhou) Co. Ltd., Keyence Corporation, ARI Medical Technology Co. Ltd., Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, and Takagi Seiko Co. Ltd. among others.

The market players are indulged into bringing new products to the market to keep to the pace of the competitive market nature. For instance, in Spetember 2018, Leica Microsystems introduced the first PROVIDO multidisciplinary microsurgery microscope that enables high standard of visualization quality in its class. PROVIDO features FusionOptics technology that provides unparalleled depth of field and detail perception at the same time. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.

Global surgical microscopes market, based on the type was segmented into wall mounted, table top, ceiling mounted, and on casters. In 2017, the on casters segment held the largest share of the market by 51.0%, by type owing to the factor that these systems are highly portable and can be carried easily with the help the caster’s wheels from one room to another. However, the ceiling mounted microscopes are anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 12.8% during the forecast period as these systems offer stable visualization field and other advantages during surgical procedures.

The market for surgical microscopes is expected to grow as rising demand of minimally invasive surgeries, increase in the number of surgical procedures, and technological advancements in the surgical microscopes are expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. In addition, increasing emphasis on medical tourism is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

The report segments the global surgical microscopes market as follows:

Global Surgical Microscopes Market – By Type

Wall Mounted

Table Top

Ceiling Mounted

On Casters

Global Surgical Microscopes Market – By Application



ENT Surgeries

Neurosurgery & Spine Surgery

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Urology

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Gynecology

Dentistry

Global Surgical Microscopes Market – By End User



Hospitals

Outpatient Facilities

