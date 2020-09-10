Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market 2020 – 2026, Details in Relation to the Value, Supply Chain Analysis and Recent Technological Developments

The global “Veterinary Reference Laboratories market” is anticipated to gain momentum from the increasing demand for animal-derived food and pet insurance. Fortune Business Insights™ published this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Technology (Clinical Chemistry, Hematology, Immunodiagnostics, Molecular Diagnostics, Others), By Application (Pathology, Bacteriology, Parasitology, Virology, Others), and Geography Forecast till 2026.” The report further states that the rising adoption of pets, as well as the high cost associated with animal healthcare and disease treatment, would augment veterinary reference laboratories market growth in the coming years. Apart from that, rising concerns regarding the prevention of zoonotic diseases would also drive the market.
Key Players Operating in The Veterinary Reference Laboratories Market Include:
Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:
- VCA Inc.
- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc.
- Protatek Reference Laboratory
- ANTECH Diagnostics
- Zoetis
- Abaxis
- NEOGEN CORPORATION
- Greencross Limited
- GD Animal Health
Highlights of the Report
- Analysis of various insights, such as veterinary reference laboratories market trends, drivers, hindrances, opportunities, and challenges.
- Identification of the latest industry developments consisting of mergers and acquisitions, new strategies, novel product launches, contracts, and agreements.
- In-depth information about various segments and the dominant ones.
