Water Purifiers Market: Growth Insight, Emerging Trends, Rising Demand,Industry Trends & Revenue Growth by the end of 2027

Research Nester has released a report titled “Water Purifier Market — Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” which delivers detailed overview of the global water purifier market in terms of market segmentation by technology, mode of operation, capacity, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global water purifier market is segmented by technology into chemical based, UV purifier and membrane based, out of which, membrane based segment is anticipated to have the largest market share and reach USD 23160.6 million by attaining a CAGR of 7.0% throughout the forecast period, i.e. 2019–2027. Additionally, the segment registered a market share of 40% in the year 2018. Moreover, the UV purifier segment is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE

The market is also segmented by mode of operation into under-sink filter, faucet mount, replacement filter, shower filter, pitcher filter, whole house, water dispenser and others, out of which, under-sink segment, which held a share of around 20% in the year 2018, is anticipated to hold the largest market share in the year 2027 by growing with a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period and attaining a market value of USD 12999.8 million in the year 2027. Moreover, the faucet mount segment is anticipated to gain the highest CAGR of 8.8% throughout the forecast period.

The global water purifiers market, which was valued at USD 31459.8 million in the year 2018, is anticipated to achieve a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Growing concern amongst people for drinking contaminated water aided by the increasing water pollution around the globe, increasing demand from end user industries for industrial water purifiers and the rising promotional activities, which is raising numerous opportunities for water purifiers are some of the factors anticipated to contribute towards the growth of the global water purifier market. The market for water purifiers is further anticipated to reach USD 60591.5 million by the end of 2027 along with a Y-o-Y growth rate of 8% in 2027 as compared to the previous year.

Regionally, the global water purifier market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Among these regions, Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the year 2018 especially with nations such as China and Japan and is expected to expand with a growth rate of 1.99x over the forecast period. Moreover, China, which held the largest market share of around 24.7% in the year 2018, is anticipated to attain an absolute $ opportunity of USD 3074.8 million throughout the assessment period. CLICK TO DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE

Growing Concern for The Ill Effects of Drinking Contaminated and Polluted Water

A large population of the worldwide population is dependent on ground water. But with the increasing concern for the availability of potable water due to the increasing pollution of water, the chances of water contamination also increase massively leading to deterioration in the water quality. The awareness amongst the individuals for such concerns which is results in the ill health of individuals, coupled with the growing need for healthy food and beverage products amongst consumers are some of the factors anticipated to drive the growth of the global water purifier market.

However, concerns regarding the high price of water purifier which might restrict consumers from low and middle-income nations to purchase the product, along with low awareness for water purifiers in these nations are some of the factors anticipated to limit the growth of the global water purifier market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global water purifier market, which includes company profiling of SUEZ worldwide (EPA: SEV), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, A.O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS), Eureka Forbes, Strix Group (LON: KETL), Culligan International Company, Brita GmbH, Mitsubishi Rayon Cleansui Co., Panasonic Corporation (TYO: 6752) and Pentair Plc (NYSE: PNR). CLICK TO DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global water purifier market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

