Web Real-Time Communication Market Growth Overview, New Updates, Trends, Incremental Revenue, Opportunities, Challenges and Forecasts till 2023

Web real-time communication or WebRTC is a novel technology that enables peer-to-peer audio, video, and data communication between two web browsers without any need of additional plugins or downloads. The user only requires a compatible web browser as WebRTC does not require additional frameworks, applications, or plugins such as Flash, JavaScript API, Silverlight, or others. WebRTC offers high performance and low latency and, which eliminates the extra costs associated with the bandwidths across the wire.

The global WebRTC market growth is attributed to cost-effective benefits of the WebRTC technology, advancements in communication through web, and increase in adoption on WebRTC technology among enterprises, owing to its easy access on mobile devices & desktops and high performance in low cost. Furthermore, rise in population, especially in Asia-Pacific, increase in ICT expenditure in the developing and the underdeveloped countries, high-speed connectivity, development of adequate internet infrastructure in Asia-Pacific, Africa, and South America, and surge in number of youth population using smartphones are expected to boost the market growth in the near future.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

Avaya Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Polycom, Oracle Corporation, Tokbox Inc., AT&T Inc., Genband, Plivo, Twilio, Quobis, and Apidaze

In addition, rise in awareness about the WebRTC technology among end users, rapid proliferation of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) in businesses, and growth prospects for WebRTC in untapped markets are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for the global WebRTC industry during the analysis period.

However, lack of universal standards, increase in security & privacy concerns, and need to replace the existing Voice Over IP (VoIP)/video conferencing infrastructure are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Moreover, WebRTC is being standardized by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF) and World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), which are expected to offer ubiquitous standards for WebRTC technology and widen its presence globally.

The global WebRTC market is segmented based on component, industry vertical, and geography. Based on component, it is bifurcated into solution and services. The solution segment is further fragmented into voice calling & conferencing, video calling & conferencing, message & file sharing, and others (social networking and gaming). Based on industry vertical, the market is divided into banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI); retail; telecom; public sector; media & entertainment; manufacturing; and others. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Web Real-Time Communication market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

Scope of the report:

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

