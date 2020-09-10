What Are the Growing Drivers of Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) Market 2022| Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany)

Automotive electronic control unit is a type of embedded system that controls electrical components in vehicles. AECU obtains input from various sensors mounted on vehicle components. By using this data, it controls fuel injection-related functions such as spark timing; vehicle stability; climate control; and active safety systems such as antilock braking, parking sensors, and others.

A technologically advanced vehicle consists of around 40 to 100 inbuilt ECUs, which function on 8-bit, 16-bit or 32-bit microprocessor, depending upon the requirement. The AECU market possesses high growth potential, as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) use ECUs as standard equipment in vehicles.

Continental AG (Germany), Denso Corporation (Japan), Robert Bosch GmbH (Germany), Delphi Automotive PLC (UK), Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Lear Corporation (U.S.), Hitachi Automotive Systems Ltd. (Japan), Magneti Marelli Spa (Italy), and Pektron Group Limited (UK).

The growth of the AECU market is driven by increase in demand for automobiles owing to rise in amount of disposable income in developing countries. In addition, stringent government regulations related to passenger safety and ongoing research to manufacture low-cost ECUs boost the market growth. Moreover, rise in demand for active safety features such as driver assistance systems in vehicles is expected to propel the growth of the AECU market during the forecast period.

However, increased complexity of automotive ECU owing to high functionality requirements and connectivity management between various ECUs mounted in vehicle are expected to hamper the growth of this market. Growth in demand for electric as well as hybrid vehicles for emission control is expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market. Furthermore, increase in awareness toward green technologies such as eco-driver assist systems (EDAS) is anticipated to boost the market growth.

By type, the market is segmented into transmission control system, engine management system, antilock braking system, climate control system, power steering system, airbag restraint system, and body controls system. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into utility vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Researchers conducting the research also carry out a comprehensive analysis of the recent amendments in the government regulation and their impact on the competitive landscape of the industry. The research assesses the recent progress in the competitive landscape including collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, acquisitions, and mergers, as well as investments in the sector for research and development.

The report profiles the key players in the industry along with a detailed analysis of their individual positions against the global landscape. The researcher provides an extensive analysis of the Automotive Electronic Control Unit (ECU) market size, share, trends, overall earnings, gross revenue, and profit margin to accurately draw a forecast and provide expert insights to investors to keep them updated with the trends in the market.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

The report conducts a detailed analysis of the evolving market dynamics

It gives a holistic view of various drivers and restraints operating in the market

It categorizes the prominent product segments and their future growth scenario

The market insights derived after a thorough investigation of the industrial segments and subsegments enable readers make informed decisions.

