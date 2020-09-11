2020 Tour de France Live Stream Free Reddit Watch Online All Stages, Route TV Coverage

Time To Watch 2020 Tour de France Live Stream Free Reddit, Here the full details about this to live online. The Tour returns to the Massif Central region of France for this medium mountain stage with a brand-new (to the race) summit finish. The Pas de Peyrol has been featured 10 previous times in the Tour, as recently as 2011, but never finished atop the climb.

The Category 1 ascent comes at the end of a heavy day of climbing, with seven total ascents and 4,400 meters of climbing—more than any stage in this year’s race except Stage 18.

These climbs aren’t the long monsters we’ll see in the race’s third week in the Alps. They’re shorter and generally less steep. But the sheer number of them, sprinkled more or less from start to finish, suggests we’re likely to see a bigger breakaway that’s a mix of riders hunting a stage win and racers with designs on the polka-dot jersey of best climber.

That competition has been a little sleepy so far this Tour, with Ag2r la Mondiale’s Benoit Cosnefroy in the lead with 36 points, five ahead of teammate Nans Peters and Stage 12 winner Marc Hirschi (Sunweb). To put those figures in context, there’s a maximum of 36 points available on Friday’s stage alone.

Besides the KoM competition, there’s the break itself to consider. How large it is, and who is in it, will decide how hard the pack chases. Barring any surprise attackers who are a threat on the overall, expect Jumbo-Visma to do most of the pacemaking to keep a reasonable handle on the gap to the escapees.

The tricky part is the finish, which stacks two climbs back to back in the final 15km. First is the Category 2 Col de Neronne, which isn’t long (3.8km) but averages 9.1 percent. If the breakaway is still clear but their gap is coming down, this is an ideal launching pad for one or two riders to go for a stage win.

The Neronne is followed by 6km of flat and gently descending terrain to the start of the Pas de Peyrol. The first 3km of that climb are nothing special, but the last 2.5km shoot up steeply, averaging almost 12 percent, with one short section to 15 percent.

That’s where we’d expect to see attacks among the yellow jersey group, especially if there’s a shot at a stage win. After 12 stages, the standings are tight, with seven riders within 1:02 of Primoz Roglič’s lead.

Riders to Watch

The profile strongly suggests an early breakaway and it could be sizable. There are three groups of likely protagonists: stage hunters, KoM aspirants, and Peter Sagan (BORA-Hansgrohe).

Sagan tried but failed today to get in the break, and his team’s plan to gain back points in the green jersey competition didn’t quite pan out. If Sagan wants a shot at green in Paris, Friday is pivotal; he needs to go on the attack to get the intermediate sprint points after the initial climbs, where rival Sam Bennett (Deceuninck-Quick Step) likely can’t follow. If so, he’ll find company in KoM contenders like Cosnefroy, B&B Hotels’s Quentin Pacher, and possibly Hirschi and Trek-Segafredo’s Toms Skujinš ( hopefully recovered from a rough crash on Stage 10 ). Finally, stage hunters: there are many candidates, but Groupama-FDJ will likely be active, and also CCC with riders like Alessandro de Marchi. In the contenders group, watch for late moves on the Pas de Peyrol from UAE-Emirates’ Tadej Pogačar, the most aggressive so far of that group, and possibly Bahrain-McLaren’s Mikel Landa and Ag2r’s Romain Bardet.

When to Watch

Unless you’re riveted by the green jersey fight or tallying up the KoM standing, the most interesting part of this stage likely won’t unfold until late, with the Col de Neronne. If you drop into the coverage around 10 a.m. EDT, you should be able to catch the final two climbs and the battle for the stage as well as any major attacks in the GC group.

We hate to admit it, but Tour de France crashes are sometimes just as memorable as a sprint finish or the winning attack in the final kilometers on Alpe d’Huez. (Who here is also guilty of having searched “cycling crashes” on YouTube?) While we never want any cyclist (pro or not) to get hurt doing the thing we love most, it’s no surprise that crashes garner lots of attention in a don’t-want-to-look-but-can’t-look-away sense.

But what happens after a crash in the Tour de France is something we rarely get to see. After the bikes hit the pavement and the bottles go flying, the peloton pedals on, taking the TV cameras and motorbikes with it. Seldom do we know what happens to a crashed cyclist unless they’re in the yellow jersey or a serious race contender.

(He also used his misfortune for good by staying in the race and raising over $280,000 to help repair the Alkek Velodrome in Houston, which was damaged by Hurricane Harvey in 2017.)

If you’re Sunweb’s Nicholas Roche, who got caught up in a gruesome crash in Stage 10 of this year’s tour, you also stick it out, but share photos of your wounds on social media, for good measure.

To get a better inside look at what happens after a crash, we tapped the EF Education First Pro Cycling Team’s Head of Medicine, Kevin Sprouse, who was on the scene after Craddock’s infamous crash in 2018, and American cyclist for EF Education First Pro Cycling, Nate Brown, who finished 43 in the 2017 Tour de France, to answer all of your burning questions. As you’d expect, what happens after a crash is highly circumstantial, but here’s a rough breakdown of the events.

What Happens Immediately After a Crash?

As we often see on the coverage, riders and team members spend the very first moments following a crash assessing the damage. Is the rider okay? Is the bike okay? “The first thing is a scan for any catastrophic or immediately life-threatening injuries, and though such injuries are fortunately uncommon in pro cycling, they are not unheard of,” says Sprouse. “This consists primarily of a visual assessment, informed by many years in cycling, sports medicine, and emergency medicine.”

This visual assessment includes observing how the rider is positioned, if there are any obvious injuries, if the rider is conscious, and if conscious, if they’re talking and making sense. Usually by the time the team car arrives on the scene, the rider is already up and collecting himself, so Sprouse has to get an idea of what happened, and if there are any injuries to be concerned about including.

“Of course, assessment of possible head injury is very high on the list,” says Sprouse. “Our riders are aware of this priority and are very good at participating in a quick roadside screen—answering questions about the current date, stage of the race, race situation, etc. —while we simultaneously untangle bikes and get them back on the road if appropriate. A quick examination of the helmet is a part of this evaluation as well.”

Normally the team car is the first one to a crashed rider at the Tour de France, but if it’s a huge crash and multiple teammates go down, then neutral support might help out. For the most part, though, the doctor rides in the team car and assists on the scene. Some stages require the doctor to watch from the bus, since the roads can be narrow and the race is often split into multiple groups. If this is the case, the rider is brought to the bus or is met at the hospital if needed.

“There is also an ambulance that follows the race, and if the injury is serious enough and you can’t continue, you will go to the hospital in the ambulance,” adds Brown.

If the rider isn’t seriously injured, he looks for his bike, gathers himself, and tries to continue riding. If the bike isn’t in working order, he’ll wait for the mechanic or support car to arrive to swap a wheel or an entire bike. If the team leader crashes, though, it’s the domestique’s job to support the leader.

“If he is good to continue, then it just depends when the crash happened. If it’s in a very critical moment of the race, and he needs to get going as fast as possible, you give him whatever he needs,” says Brown. “If his bike is broken, you give him your bike, if he needs a new wheel, you give him your wheel. If it’s at a relaxed moment of the race, you just wait for the team car to bring him whatever he needs, and then you help pace him back to the group.”

How Do Riders Decide to Abandon or Not?

There’s no one-size-fits-all decision when it comes to whether a crashed rider should continue or abandon the race—the decision to abandon depends on the situation. It’s usually a group discussion and decision between the team doctor, the directeur sportif, and the rider himself. Sometimes it’s acceptable to push through the pain and continue riding, like in Craddock’s and Roche’s case, but the rider’s health and safety come first.

“Ultimately, a rider can abandon any time they feel it is necessary. If the doctor feels that it is medically necessary, then it is our decision, even if the rider and DS [directeur sportif] want him to continue,” says Sprouse. “In such situations, I can honestly say that I have never had a DS or team administrator give me any pushback.”

The 2020 Tour de France begins on Saturday, August 29 through September 20. The three-week long cycling event was originally scheduled to take place from June 27 to July 19 but was postponed because of the pandemic. This year marks the 107th edition of the event and the first time since the end of World War II that the race is not taking place in July. The 2020 Tour also features 12 new sites and stage cities indicated with an asterisk in the list for the 2020 Tour de France schedule below.

2020 Tour de France Key Information

When is the 2020 Tour de France? What time does coverage start?

The 2020 Tour de France will take place from Aug. 29-Sept. 20. Coverage of Stage 13 starts at 6:00 a.m. ET on NBCSN and 5:40 a.m. ET on NBC Sports Gold. Click here for start times for the rest of the 2020 Tour de France.

How do I watch the tour?

Fans can watch the entire event on NBC Sports Gold (more info here), which lets you see every stage live, ad-free and on-demand. Subscribers also can access interactive maps and get exclusive live streams of alternate camera angles. The event also can be seen on NBCSN. Click here for a full live stream and TV schedule. Plus, check back for extended highlights of every stage here and on NBCSports.com.

Peacock Premium, available for $4.99 per month, will also provide live streaming coverage of every stage of the 2020 Tour de France.