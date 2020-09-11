3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market industry report:

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense.

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market?

What are the challenges to 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market?

Trending factors influencing the 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market?

Key Market Trends:

The Aircraft Segment is Projected to Grow at a High Pace

Weight is considered as the most important parameter, at every phase, in the design and development of an aircraft. The low, overall weight of an aircraft can result in less fuel consumption. Airlines operate at low-profit-margin and, hence, prefer aircraft that are fuel-efficient. Newer generation aircraft are highly fuel-efficient, due to the use of advanced materials to develop the components, parts, and overall airframe, without compromising on the strength and aerodynamics of an aircraft. For instance, Lockheed Martin Corporation and Arconic announced a two-year joint development agreement (JDA), in order to develop the next generation, advanced manufacturing processes and advanced materials. The two companies have planned to develop customized lightweight material systems and advanced manufacturing processes, like metal 3D printing, to advance current and next-generation aerospace and defense solutions. Due to the aforementioned factors, airlines are procuring newer generation aircraft, which may simultaneously drive the growth of the additive manufacturing sector. As of 2018, the aircraft segment holds the major share in the 3D printing for aerospace and defense market.

North America is Expected to Witness the Highest Growth

The North America region is expected record an increased growth in the market, during the forecast period. The Aerospace 3D printing market may witness an increase in the coming years, owing to the approval of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), as well as the European Aviation Safety Agency, toward the usage of more 3D printed parts for commercial jet engines. Developments by companies, such as GE and the Boeing Company, may propel the growth of 3D printing in North American. GE additive, as well as GE aviation, reported that they have received approval from the FAA for the first 3D printed parts, which are expected to be installed in the Genx – 2B commercial jet engines. Additionally, power door opening system (PDOS) brackets developed by GE have entered into mass production, and may be manufactured using the GE Additive Concept Laser M2 cruising multi-laser machines. Thus, the aforementioned developments may lead to a growth in aerospace 3D printing in North America and have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

Study objectives of 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market trends that influence the global 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense market

Detailed TOC of 3D Printing in Aerospace and Defense Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Aircraft

5.1.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

5.1.3 Spacecraft

5.2 By Material

5.2.1 Metals

5.2.2 Polymer

5.2.3 Ceramics

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Asia-Pacific

5.3.2.1 China

5.3.2.2 Japan

5.3.2.3 India

5.3.2.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 United Kingdom

5.3.3.2 France

5.3.3.3 Germany

5.3.3.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Mexico

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Stratasys Ltd

6.4.2 ExOne Co.

6.4.3 Materialise NV

6.4.4 Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc

6.4.5 Ultimaker BV

6.4.6 ARCAM AB

6.4.7 MTU AERO ENGINE

6.4.8 Hoganas AB

6.4.9 3D Systems Corporation

6.4.10 EnvisionTEC GmbH

6.4.11 EOS GmbH

6.4.12 Moog Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

