3D Printing in Construction Market Forecast Hit by Coronavirus Outbreak, Downside Risks Continue to Escalate

3D Printing in Construction Market: Introduction

Transparency Market Research delivers key insights on the global 3D printing in construction market. In terms of revenue, the global 3D printing in construction market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of ~33% during the forecast period, owing to numerous factors regarding which, TMR offers thorough insights and forecasts in its report on the global 3D printing in construction market.

3D printing in construction is a technology used to construct buildings and infrastructure accurately in less time at a price lower than that of the traditional construction method. In the 3D printing technology, along with hardware and materials, software is also an important element for the development of industrial 3D printing operations. 3D printing in construction uses various types of materials. Based on material type, the global 3D printing in construction market has been classified into concrete, metal, composite, plastic, and others. Among these materials, concrete is largely used for the construction of 3D printed buildings. Furthermore, based on printing method, the global 3D printing in construction market has been classified into extrusion, power bonding, and others. Among these, the extrusion method is largely adopted, as the material is precisely applied layer by layer to construct buildings or infrastructure in this method. This is helpful to reduce the wastage of construction material and make the process cost efficient. This, in turn, is expected to boost the global 3D printing in construction market during the forecast period.

3D Printing in Construction Market: Dynamics

Rising use of the 3D printing technology in developed countries to construct buildings rapidly and at an affordable cost is expected to fuel the adoption of 3D printing in construction during the forecast period. The key benefit of the 3D printing technology is construction of 3D printed buildings in less time, with reduced wastage of material. Use of the 3D printing technology helps construct attractive and complex design structures cost efficiently, as material is added layer by layer and precisely in this technology. Additionally, in the 3D printing technology, on-site 3D printing process eliminates several time-consuming steps and makes the 3D printing process quicker. Use of the on-site 3D printing is beneficial, as it reduces the probability of several parts being damaged from transportation and lowers the additional expense on over-engineered parts for protection from transportation. This makes the process more cost efficient.

3D printing in construction is used in building and infrastructure sectors. The buildings end user segment has been sub-divided into residential and commercial & industrial. Demand for 3D printing is rising in developed countries, as it is helpful to construct buildings and infrastructure accurately by using programming. Additionally, use of the 3D printing technology is helpful in the construction of tall buildings or infrastructure. It reduces the probability of accidents, as it requires less number of workers. Furthermore, governments of several developed countries are planning to construct new buildings, offices, public toilets, and other infrastructure by using the 3D printing technology. This is expected to be a prominent factor propelling the global 3D printing in construction market during the forecast period.

3D Printing in Construction Market: Prominent Regions

North America is a dominant region of the global 3D printing in construction market. Growth of the market in the region can be attributed to high investments in 3D printing in construction by using the extrusion method to construct buildings in the region. In this technology, various types of materials are used, which include concrete, metals, composites, and plastics. Among these, concrete material is largely used to construct 3D printed buildings in the region. This is attributable to its easy availability, high quality, and minimum amount of waste produced during construction. As a result of these benefits, adoption of concrete materials is driving the demand for 3D printing in construction in North America. Additionally, the 3D printing technology is also used to construct infrastructures, such as bridges and furniture by using metals or composite materials. The technology is useful in forming lightweight and sustainable structures, due to which popularity of this technology is increasing. This is likely to boost the demand for 3D printing in construction in the region between 2019 and 2027. The market in Europe and Asia Pacific is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to high demand for a large number of houses in less time and at an affordable cost in the region. The 3D printing in construction market in Middle East & Africa and South America is expected to witness moderate growth in the near future.

3D Printing in Construction Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global 3D printing in construction market are Apis Cor, COBOD International A/S, Contour Crafting Corporation, CyBe Construction, ICON, MUDBOTS 3D CONCRETE PRINTING, LLC, MX3D, WASP CSP S.r.l., XtreeE, and Yingchuang Building Technique (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. (WinSun).

Global 3D Printing in Construction Market: Segmentation

3D Printing in Construction Market, by Printing Method

Extrusion

Powder Bonding

Others

3D Printing in Construction Market, by Material Type

Concrete

Metal

Composite

Plastic

Others

3D Printing in Construction Market, Printing Type

Full Building

Modular Components of Building

3D Printing in Construction Market, by End User

Buildings (Residential and Commercial & Industrial)

Infrastructure

3D Printing in Construction Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe U.K. Italy France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) Japan China India Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



