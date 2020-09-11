Acoustic Panel Market 2020 : Market Size, CAGR, Demand, In-Depth Assessment and Opportunity Analysis 2024 with Top Countries Data

Global “Acoustic Panel Market” Research Report presents an in-depth assessment of the Station Acoustic Panel. A Report, titled “Global Acoustic Panel Market 2020 By Manufacturers, Regions, Type And Application, Forecast To 2024” provides key analysis on the market status of the Acoustic Panel manufacturers with best facts and figures, meaning, definition, SWOT analysis, expert opinions and the latest developments across the globe. The Report also calculate the market size, Acoustic Panel Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share, cost structure and growth rate. The report considers the revenue generated from the sales of This Report and technologies by various application segments.

Acoustic panel is used to reduce noise and control sound in many different spaces. They come in a large variety of sizes, types and colors.

STAR – USG

Beijing New Building Material

Armstrong

Saint – Gobain (Saint – Gobain Ecophon)

Knauf Inulation (Germany)

Burgeree

USG BORAL

Beiyang

Forgreener Acoustic

Leeyin Acoustic Panel

Shengyuan

Same Acoustic Panel Material

Hebei Bo Run – de

G&S Acoustics

Acoustic panel is used to reduce noise and control sound, so it is an important building material. Currently, there are many kinds of acoustic panel, such as wooden acoustic panels, mineral wool acoustic panels, fabric acoustic panels and polyester acoustic panels etc. Wooden acoustic panels are major acoustic panels. In 2015, wooden acoustic panels took a sales share of 64.77%, with a sales amount of 217493 K Sq.m.There are many manufacturers all over the world. Global major manufacturers are STAR-USG, Beijing New Building Material, Armstrong, Saint-Gobain, Knauf Insulation, Burgeree, USG BORAL, Beiyang, Forgreener Acoustic, Leeyin Acoustic Panel, Shengyuan, Same Acoustic panel Material, Hebei Bo Run-de, G&S Acoustics and Abstracta etc.Global acoustic panel consumption area is mainly concentrate in China, USA, Europe and Asia (Ex-China). In 2015, China consumed about 33.96% of global total acoustic panel. It is a major export country. USA consumed about 78437 K Sq.m acoustic panel. Europe consumed 106669 K Sq.m acoustic panel, with a consumption share of 31.76%.The worldwide market for Acoustic Panel is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 1.9% over the next five years, will reach 13300 million US$ in 2023, from 11900 million US$ in 2020, According to a New Research study.

Wooden Acoustic Panels

Mineral Wool Acoustic Panels

Fabric Acoustic Panels

Polyester Acoustic Panels

Other Major Applications are as follows:

Building & Construction

Industrial

Transportation