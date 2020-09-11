Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245763

Market Overview:

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245763

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Light weight and Low Emission Automotive

– Acrylic-based pressure sensitive adhesives (PSA) are widely used by OEMs for the production of automotive. They are also used in refinishing and aftermarket. Acrylic-based PSAs, in general, exhibit lower initial tack and require a longer set-up period to obtain their maximum adhesion. However, they are less prone to develop sticky edges and maintain a more consistent level of removability on removable labels.

– Acrylic PSAs are mostly applied for outdoor applications and hold a strong odor. They possess decent peel strength, adhesion, and are highly resistant to weather. Double-coated acrylic foam tapes are used to attach automotive exterior trim, such as body side moldings, fascia, rocker panels, molding inserts, emblems, appliqués, and a variety of other automotive trim parts.

– PSAs allow automotive converters and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in order to produce end-products with slimmer profiles, lighter overall weight, and greater long-term reliability.

– Major car manufacturers, such as Chevrolet, Daimler, Audi, Volvo, and Kia, have set up their manufacturing facilities in Asia-Pacific, and are further planning to expand their production capacities in the region, in the near future. In the North American region, the double digit growth in Mexico (13%) in the automotive production is also likely to contribute to the demand for acrylic PSA’s.

– Hence, the strong growth of the automotive industry across the globe is expected to boost the demand for acrylic PSAs, over the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific to Dominate the Market

– With over 40% of the global demand, Asia-Pacific is the most promising market for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives, which is likely to dominate the market in the near future. This domination can be attributed to the growing demand for tapes and labels in the region.

– China, India, Japan, and South Korea account for over 85% of the demand for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives. The growing packaging and automotive industries are driving the market for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives in this region.

– China’s packaging requirement is high as the country stands to be the world’s largest manufacturing economy. With a growth pattern in the industrial and FMCG products in the country, the packaging demand has been experiencing an increase, further driving the demand for acrylic PSAs from the packaging industry.

– According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian electronics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 41% during the period 2017-2020, to reach a value of USD 400 billion. Such demand and viable opportunities for production in the consumer electronics segment is estimated to boost the demand for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives in India.

– Overall, with the consistent growth in the countries like China, India, and Japan, the demand for acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives is expected to increase at a faster pace in the overall region, in the coming years. The huge growth of Asia-Pacific is quite instrumental in expansion of the acrylic pressure sensitive adhesives market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245763

Detailed TOC of Acrylic Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (PSA) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand for Light weight and Low Emission Automotive

4.1.2 Increasing Adoption of Low Cost Flexible Packaging Aids

4.2 Restraints

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Price Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Tapes

5.1.2 Labels

5.1.3 Graphics (films)

5.1.4 Other Applications

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Transportation

5.2.2 Building and Construction

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.2.5 Paper and Paperboard Packaging

5.2.6 Other End-user Industries

5.3 By Technology

5.3.1 Water-based

5.3.2 Solvent-based

5.3.3 Hot Melt

5.3.4 Radiation

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 Asia-Pacific

5.4.1.1 China

5.4.1.2 India

5.4.1.3 Japan

5.4.1.4 South Korea

5.4.1.5 Australia and New Zealand

5.4.1.6 ASEAN Countries

5.4.1.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.2 North America

5.4.2.1 United States

5.4.2.2 Canada

5.4.2.3 Mexico

5.4.3 Europe

5.4.3.1 Germany

5.4.3.2 United Kingdom

5.4.3.3 Italy

5.4.3.4 France

5.4.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.4 South America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

5.4.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.2 South Africa

5.4.5.3 UAE

5.4.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 3M

6.4.2 Adhesives Research, Inc.

6.4.3 American Biltrite Inc.

6.4.4 Arkema

6.4.5 Ashland Inc.

6.4.6 Avery Dennison Corporation

6.4.7 Beardow & Adams

6.4.8 DowDuPont

6.4.9 Drytac Corporation

6.4.10 Franklin International Inc.

6.4.11 H.B. Fuller

6.4.12 Helmitin Adhesives

6.4.13 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

6.4.14 LG Chem

6.4.15 Mactac

6.4.16 No-tape Industrial Co.

6.4.17 Soken Chemical & Engineering Co., Ltd

6.4.18 Tesa SE

6.4.19 Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co., Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Shifting focus towards Bio-Based PSA’s

7.2 Other Opportunities

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Biocatalysts Market Share Value Analysis with Key Technologies 2020 Market Dynamics of Key Players, Global Opportunities, Demand Status Forecast till 2026

Multi-part Barcode Labels Market Growth Trends with Key Players 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Networking Products Market 2020 Report Analysis by Growth Potential, Industry Largest Market Share, Global Size, Sales and Volume Data, Segmentation Data, and Forecast to 2023

Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Size Analysis with Growth Prospects and Share 2020 | Global Industry Overview by Size, Top Manufacturers, Supply Demand, Growth Statistics, Overview, Forecast to 2024

Cross-border E-commerce Logistics Market Size, Global Trends Evaluations 2020 Competitive Strategies, Key Players, Business Growth Rate, Technology, Development Status till 2024

Rubidium Frequency Control Device Market Share Forecast Report 2020: Global Size Analysis by Competitive Landscape, Types, Applications, Industry Segmentation, and Worldwide Growth Insights till 2026

Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2020 – Global Industry Size Estimation, Research Update, Future Scope, Revenue, Pricing Trends, Growth Opportunity, Regional Outlook and Forecast to 2025

Fly Fishing Reel Market Size Forecast Report 2020 Global Market Growth, Business Share, Trends, Revenue and Demands Research Report 2026

IaaS & PaaS Market Size, Business Share | Growth Rate 2020 Demand Status, Revenue by Global Regions Forecast to 2025 Report by Industry Research.co