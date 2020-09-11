“Acrylonitrile Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Acrylonitrile market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Acrylonitrile Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Acrylonitrile Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand from Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Application

– Acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) is a thermoplastic that provides a diverse combination of properties, like resistance to chemicals, heat, and impact.

– The consumption rate of ABS resins is increasing in the consumer appliances segment, the largest end-user segment, which accounts for about 40% of the global ABS resin consumption.

– The second-largest end-user is the electrical and electronics industry, which accounts for approximately 25% of the overall consumption.

– The automotive industry accounts for about 12% of the global ABS resin consumption.

– Due to its superior properties, such as strength and durability at low temperatures, it is widely used in the automotive and electronics industries.

– Moreover, as ABS is lightweight in nature, its demand runs parallel to the demand for lightweight automobile.

– Additionally, growing developments in 3D printing, around the world, are also projected to increase the scope of application for ABS, in the near future.

China to Dominate the Demand in the Asia-Pacific Region

– In the recent years, China has become a global industrial and manufacturing hub. The increase in the manufacturing of electrical and electronics appliances in China, over the years, has resulted in increased demand for acrylonitrile in the country.

– The Chinese market is expected to witness faster growth, in comparison to other countries, owing to the significant increase in the per-capita income of the middle-class population, and the resultant increase in the sales of consumer goods in the region.

– The appliance market in China is likely to continue to grow as the middle-class population grows, since this group purchases more consumer durable electronic goods that use ABS resins.

– China is the global leader in the electric car market. The Chinese government is providing strong financial and non-financial incentives, to boost the electric cars sales.

– Furthermore, countries, such as India and Japan, have also been contributing to the growth of the market studied. This is expected to further drive the demand for the acrylonitrile market, over the forecast period.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Acrylonitrile market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Acrylonitrile Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Demand for Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) in the Automotive and Construction Industries

4.1.2 Increasing Applications in Electronics and Consumer Appliances

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Competition from Low-priced Polyester Fibers in the Textile Industry

4.2.2 Other Restraints

4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.6 Feedstock Analysis

4.7 Trade Analysis

4.8 Price Trends

4.9 Production Analysis (Capacity of Major Producers)

4.10 Regulatory Policy Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Application

5.1.1 Acrylic Fiber

5.1.2 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

5.1.3 Polyacrylamide (PAM)

5.1.4 Nitrile Butadiene Rubber(NBR)

5.1.5 Other Applications

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 Asia-Pacific

5.2.1.1 China

5.2.1.2 India

5.2.1.3 Japan

5.2.1.4 South Korea

5.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.2 North America

5.2.2.1 United States

5.2.2.2 Canada

5.2.2.3 Mexico

5.2.3 Europe

5.2.3.1 Germany

5.2.3.2 United Kingdom

5.2.3.3 France

5.2.3.4 Italy

5.2.3.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.4 South America

5.2.4.1 Brazil

5.2.4.2 Argentina

5.2.4.3 Rest of South America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation

6.4.2 AnQore (DSM Acrylonitrile BV)

6.4.3 Ascend Performance Materials

6.4.4 Ineos

6.4.5 Lukoil

6.4.6 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

6.4.7 Petkim Petrokimya Holding AS

6.4.8 Polymir

6.4.9 Reliance Industries Limited

6.4.10 Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company

6.4.11 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd

6.4.12 Taekwang Industrial Co. Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Budding Wastewater Treatment Applications

7.2 Recovering Oil and Gas Production Activities

