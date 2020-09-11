Acute Care Market 2020 Global Growth, Size, Share, Demand, Trends and Forecasts to 2026

Rising preference for on-demand services will be a major driver for the Global Acute Care Market, finds Fortune Business Insights in its report, titled “Acute Care Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Application (Trauma & Injuries, Surgery, Skin Infections, Urinary Tract Infections, Sprains, Strains, & Fractures, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres (ASC), Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. An in-depth analysis of the factors that will influence the market in the forecast period.

Leading Players operating in the Acute Care Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

Medsphere Systems Corporation,

Sound Physicians,

eClinicalWorks,

interRAI,

American Well,

US Acute Care Solutions, LLC,

Medisys Inc.,

Genesis HealthCare,

Berkshire Healthcare Systems, Inc.,

Benedictine Health System

Acute Care Market Segmentation

By Application Trauma & Injuries Surgery Skin Infections Urinary Tract Infections Sprains, Strains, & Fractures Others

By End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgery Centers(ASC) Others

By Region North America (USA, and Canada) Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe) Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia, and Rest of Asia Pacific) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)



