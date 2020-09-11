“Adipic Acid Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Adipic Acid market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Adipic Acid Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Adipic Acid Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand from the Electrical & Electronics Industry

– Nylon 66, which is manufactured from adipic acid, is used primarily for it’s superior mechanical, temperature resistant and electric insulating properties in the electrical & electronics industry.

– According to Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association (JEITA), the global electronics industry is expected to grow by more than 4% in 2019, driven by the demand for IT solution services and consumer electronics.

– Historically, the electronics industry has seen competition between the United States and Japan, but most countries of the world are now rapidly accelerating their electronics manufacturing and electronics consumer bases like China and South Korea.

– In India, the demand for electronic products and systems is estimated to be around USD 400 billion by 2020, registering a CAGR of 24.4% during 2012-2020 (according to Electronic Industries Association of India), which would further aggravate the domestic production through the years.

– The above-mentioned factors are expected to contribute to the growth of the adipic acid market in the electrical & electronics segment, during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Market in Asia-Pacific Region

– Globally, China has the largest defense spending in the world, after the United States. The country is planning to boost its military spending by more than 8% in 2019, with the aim to further advance its armed forces.

– Additionally, the aviation industry in the country is said to be adding around 6,000 new airplanes between 2016 and 2033. The increase in these numbers of passengers encourages the government to invest more in the production of more flights, which, in turn, increases the consumption of nylon 6,6.

– Furthermore, Electronic products, such as smartphones, OLED TVs, tablets, etc., have the highest growth in the market in the consumer electronics segment. The demand for electronic products is projected to grow in the near future, thereby driving the adipic acid market.

– The textile industry in China is also booming with increasing investments and government support from the 13th Five-year Plan.

– Hence, with growth in the electrical & electronics, aerospace & defense, and textile sectors in the country, the demand for adipic acid is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

Detailed TOC of Adipic Acid Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Increasing Use of Nylon 66 in the Automotive Industry

4.1.2 Growing Electronics Market in China and Japan

4.1.3 Rising Use in Personal Care and Pharmaceutical Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Stringent Environment Regulations Regarding Production Process

4.2.2 Others

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

4.5 Technological Snapshot

4.5.1 Production Process

4.5.2 Technology Licensing and Patent Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Raw Material

5.1.1 Cyclohexanol

5.1.2 Cyclohexanone

5.2 By End Product

5.2.1 Nylon 66 Fibers

5.2.2 Nylon 66 Engineering Resins

5.2.3 Polyurethanes

5.2.4 Adipate Esters

5.2.5 Others

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Plasticizers

5.3.2 Unsaturated Polyester Resins

5.3.3 Wet Paper Resins

5.3.4 Coatings

5.3.5 Synthetic Lubricants

5.3.6 Food Additives

5.3.7 Others

5.4 By End-user Industry

5.4.1 Automotive

5.4.2 Electrical & Electronics

5.4.3 Textiles

5.4.4 Food & Beverages

5.4.5 Personal Care

5.4.6 Pharmaceutical

5.4.7 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1.1 China

5.5.1.2 India

5.5.1.3 Japan

5.5.1.4 South Korea

5.5.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.5.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.2 North America

5.5.2.1 United States

5.5.2.2 Canada

5.5.2.3 Mexico

5.5.2.4 Rest of North America

5.5.3 Europe

5.5.3.1 Germany

5.5.3.2 United Kingdom

5.5.3.3 Italy

5.5.3.4 France

5.5.3.5 Russia

5.5.3.6 NORDIC Countries

5.5.3.7 Spain

5.5.3.8 Rest of Europe

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East & Africa

5.5.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.2 South Africa

5.5.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Asahi Kasei Corporation.

6.4.2 Ascend Performance Materials

6.4.3 BASF SE

6.4.4 DowDuPont

6.4.5 huafeng group

6.4.6 LANXESS

6.4.7 Radici Partecipazioni SpA

6.4.8 Shenma Industrial Co., Ltd.

6.4.9 Solvay

6.4.10 Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.11 Tangshan Zhonghao Chemical Co., Ltd.

6.4.12 Tian Li High & New Tech. Co., Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Rising Awareness of Bio-Based Adipic Acid

7.2 Others

