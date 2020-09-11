Advanced drug delivery systems Market To Witness a Major Overhaul between 2017 and 2025

Advanced drug delivery systems are the improved methods for delivering the drug molecule to the targeted site in a more controlled manner. These methods are developed in order to improve the efficacy ratio of the currently available drugs. Delivering drug at the controlled rate, slow and targeted delivery for onsite drug release and absorption are the basis for the development of advanced drug delivery systems. Furthermore, the development of improved methods of drug delivery is preferred these days over the search for novel molecules. There are various dosage forms available by which a drug substance can be incorporated for efficacious delivery. Advancements in biotechnology and nanotechnology have significantly boosted the development of novel drug delivery approaches. Various interdisciplinary studies in the field of polymer science, pharmaceuticals, organic chemistry and molecular biology are required for the development of advanced drug delivery systems. The drug delivery system comprise of drug formulation, dosage form and mechanism of release. These advanced delivery systems have the potential of overcoming one of the major problem faced by the pharmaceutical industry for the onsite drug efficacy. Development of advanced drug delivery systems needs into consideration several factors such as pharmacodynamics, drug toxicity, immunogenicity, bio compatibility, pharmacokinetics as well as drug efficacy.

Most of the advanced drug delivery systems are developed keeping in mind the cancer treatment as the chemotherapy drugs needs to have deeper penetration into the cancer site as well avoiding various associated side effects.

Advanced drug delivery systems market: Drivers & Restraints

Various advantages of advanced drug delivery systems over the conventional delivery systems such as on site action, reduce dosing amount, increased drug efficacy, therapeutic success rate etc. support its market growth. In addition, increasing clinical research activities in the development of more advanced drug delivery systems would also be fuelling the market growth. Certain technical limitations in the development of methods, stringent regulations, high pricing for the advanced products, non-availability in the low income countries are some of the factors limiting the market growth of global advanced drug delivery systems.

By Delivery Mode:

Oral drug delivery

Pulmonary drug delivery

Transdermal drug delivery

Parenteral drug delivery

By Carrier Type:

Liposomes

Nanoparticles

Microspheres

Monoclonal antibodies

Others

By End Users:

Hospitals

Specialized clinics

Clinical Research & Development Centers

Development of novel drug delivery systems is dependent on the number of funding projects for its research and development. The price of the delivery system depends on the complexity of disease, drug molecule and the delivery mode preferred. Market growth is also dependent on the adoption rate of these advanced delivery systems by healthcare practitioners. Various advanced drug delivery and drug targeting systems are currently under development which may fuel the market in future. Emergence of new bioactive materials and gene therapy are also getting attention for the development of advanced drug delivery systems. The collaborations and mergers by the industry players also have a significant impact on the market for advanced drug delivery systems.

Geographically, the market for advanced drug delivery systems can be segmented into five regions, North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global advanced drug delivery systems market owing to the better adoption of improved drug delivery solutions as well as follow up of advanced treatment approaches in healthcare. This is followed by the European market owing to better healthcare infrastructure facilities and growing number of research activities in the healthcare domain over the region. Asia Pacific region represents significant market opportunities in the advanced drug delivery systems due to the improvement in healthcare infrastructure as well as increasing healthcare spending and rising disease prevalence. Latin America followed by MEA represents the lowest market share as well as growth rate in the advanced drug delivery solution with the lower adoption rate over the region.

Some major key players of advanced drug delivery systems market include NeXstar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., AstraZeneca, Sequus Pharmaceuticals Inc., 3M, Novartis International AG and others.

