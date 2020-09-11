“Advanced Packaging Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Advanced Packaging market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Advanced Packaging Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Advanced Packaging Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging to Provide New Opportunities for Market Growth

– Fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) has emerged as a promising technology to meet the ever increasing demands of the consumer electronic products. The main advantages of FOWLP are the substrate-less package, lower thermal resistance, a higher performance due to shorter interconnects together with direct IC connection by thin film metallization instead of wire bonds or flip chip bumps and lower parasitic effects.

– Semiconductor devices with thousands of I/O points can be seamlessly connected via finely-spaced lines as thin as two to five microns, maximizing interconnect density while enabling high bandwidth data transfer. Significant height and cost savings are achieved via the elimination of the substrate.

– According to the Semiconductor Industry Association report 2018, the end-use categories like computer and communications hold major sales value i.e., USD 144.3 billion and USD 151.9 billion respectively.

– The semiconductors enable a wide variety of products for smartphones and computers and the demand for these devices is increasing year on year. A positive outlook for IoT and artificial intelligence are supplementing the growth of the semiconductor industry.

Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth in Advanced Packaging Market

– Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a healthy rate, being a major revenue generating region during the forecast period, primarily owing to the growing population and the customer-side demand. Prominent semiconductor manufacturing companies present in the region are fueling the demand for advanced semiconductor packaging.

– Moreover, China is the largest growing economy with a large population, and according to statistics from China’s semiconductor association, the import of IC is increasing for the consecutive year from 2014. The Chinese government has employed a multi-pronged strategy to support domestic IC industry development in order to achieve the goal of becoming the global leader in all primary IC industrial supply chain segments by 2030. This growth in the semiconductor IC industry in the region is anticipated to stimulate the advanced packaging demand.

Detailed TOC of Advanced Packaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Trend of Advanced Architecture in Electronic Products

4.3.2 Favourable Government Policies and Regulations in Developing Countries

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Market Consolidation affecting Overall Profitability

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Packaging Platform

5.1.1 Flip Chip

5.1.2 Embedded Die

5.1.3 Fi-WLP

5.1.4 Fo-WLP

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Amkor Technology, Inc.

6.1.2 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company, Limited

6.1.3 Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc.

6.1.4 Intel Corporation

6.1.5 STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd

6.1.6 Chipbond Technology Corporation

6.1.7 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

