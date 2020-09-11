Aesthetic Threads Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Aesthetic Threads Market” report provides detail analysis of all market dynamics including drivers restraints and Aesthetic Threads market trends and opportunities. Using the industrial figures, the market finds growth figures between the forecast periods from 2019 – 2024. In order to present an executive-level model of the market and its future perspectives, Aesthetic Threads Market report presents a clear segmentation based on different parameters. The factors that affect these segments are also discussed in detail in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Suspension Thread Segment is expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Suspension thread is a minimally invasive surgical technique for facial rejuvenation, with lower risk of complications, low procedural and recovery time, and efficiency in correcting ptosis and aging characteristics. These advantages have led many specialists to adopt suspension threads over other aesthetic surgeries. Suspension thread techniques, together with traditional rhytidectomy incisions, are generally used to achieve better facial rejuvenation results.

The Aptos subdermal suspension threads, evolved from the concept of skin and fascia, adhere to the barbed suture; thus, creating elevation. It was developed by Marlen and George Sulamanidze in Russia. Concomitantly, the barbed suture or Contour Thread, developed by Dr. Greg Ruff at Duke University and in the United States, is now FDA approved and is used as a similar unidirectional barbed suspension thread. Thus, the rising demand for anti-aging treatments and the lesser number of complications associated with suspension threads are driving the market growth for suspension threads.

North America captured the Largest Market Share and is expected to retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall aesthetic threads Market with the United States accounting as the major contributor to the same. In early 2015, Sinclair Pharma received an FDA approval for its Silhouette Instalift suspension thread brand. The FDA has also approved the Silhouette Soft Lift (thread lift) procedure in the United States, which helps to drive the market in the country. Only a few years old, thread lift is one of the fastest-growing cosmetic procedures in the United States, and has received a lot of exposure for the past many years, which is likely to help grow the aesthetic thread market in the upcoming years. There are a wide variety of indications that cosmetic threads can target, and the potential patient pool for cosmetic threads is enormous. However, the aesthetic threads market is still to reach its full potential in North America, and is expected to grow at a robust growth rate during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Aesthetic Threads Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Preference for Minimally-invasive Surgeries

4.2.2 Less Time-consuming Procedures

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Treatments

4.3.2 Uncertain Results

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Suspension Thread

5.1.2 Rejuvenating Thread

5.2 Indication Type

5.2.1 Face Lift

5.2.2 Skin Rejuvenation

5.2.3 Ptosis

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aptos International Ltd

6.1.2 Croma Pharma GmbH

6.1.3 Healux Corporation

6.1.4 Metro Korea Co. Ltd

6.1.5 Aesthetic Experts Lab

6.1.6 Sinclair Pharma

6.1.7 N-Finders Co. Ltd

6.1.8 River Aesthetics

6.1.9 1st SurgiConcept

6.1.10 Menarini Group

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

