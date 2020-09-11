Agave Syrup Market Size, Share, Trends, Demands and Forecast till 2026

The increasing prevalence of diabetes is a key factor predicted to accelerate the growth of the agave syrup market during the forecast period, says Fortune Business Insights™ in a report, titled “Agave Syrup Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product Type (Dark Agave Syrup, Light Agave Syrup, Raw Agave Syrup, Amber Agave Syrup), By Application (Confectionery, Bakery, Dairy, Beverages, Others) By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Retail Stores, Online Stores, Others), and Geography Forecast Till 2026” the growing cases of cardiovascular diseases around the world is expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the forthcoming years.

According to the report, based on product type, the global agave syrup market is segmented into dark agave syrup, light agave syrup, raw agave syrup, and amber agave syrup. The light agave syrup segment is projected to hold a significant share in the market owing to its extensive use in food products such as baked goods, beverages, sauces, dairy products, and others. Light agave syrup has a neutral flavor profile. It is potentially helpful in balancing blood glucose levels in diabetic patients.

Therefore, this factor is predicted to spur demand for the agave syrup during the forecast period. Furthermore, increasing demand for food products containing natural ingredients is likely to create new growth opportunities for the market in the future. Besides, the surge in health-conscious consumers and rising awareness regarding natural sweeteners are factors expected to bolster healthy growth of the market.

The report is aimed at delivering a complete understanding of the agave syrup market size, dynamics, and structure by identifying and providing information regarding the key market segments. It also focuses on a comprehensive analysis of key players by financial position, product, product portfolio, price, growth strategies, and regional presence. It offers PORTER’s analysis and SWOT analysis to address the question of shareholders and highlights the investment potential in the upcoming future. It also showcases different procedures and strategies of key players presently operating in the market. It further examines the components, convincing market expansion, growth patterns, and restricting factors.

Launch of Sipp Infusions by Sipp Sparkling Organics to Spur Lucrative Business Opportunities

The announcement of Sipp Infusions, a variety of exotic flavors by Sparkling Organics, is expected to favor the healthy growth of the market. For instance, In December 2018, a famous US brand Sipp Sparkling Organics launched Sipp Infusions that are low-sugar and low-calorie sparkling water. The brand launched Sipp Infusions in three exotic flavors pineapple breeze, strawberry, and cucumber, and the ingredients include monk fruit extract, organic agave syrup, and juice from concentrate.

Furthermore, the announcement of a novel 750ml bottle is predicted to create new sales opportunities in the forthcoming years. Moreover, the launch of the 750ml bottle by The Groovy Food Company is likely to uplift the agave syrup market share. For instance, in July 2016, The Groovy Food Company introduced a novel 750ml bottle for their organic mild & amber agave nectar for use in restaurants and bars.

The growing incidence of cardiovascular disease and rising cases of obesity is predicted to aid the expansion of the market in the forthcoming years. Moreover, increasing awareness regarding the benefits of agave syrup is predicted to boost the agave syrup market revenue.

Growing Consumption of Agave Syrup to Facilitate Growth in Asia Pacific

Geographically, the agave syrup market size is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is expected to hold a significant market share and grow rapidly during the forecast period owing to increasing recognition and utilization of agave syrup as a food flavoring agent. Expansion of the Food & beverage industry due to the rapidly escalating population in the region. This factor is predicted to contribute positively to the market growth in Asia Pacific. The market in Europe is expected to expand significantly in the forthcoming years due to the growing demand for ready-to-drink beverages in the region.

