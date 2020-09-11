Agricultural Inoculant Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Agricultural Inoculant Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Agricultural Inoculant market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Agricultural Inoculant Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Agricultural Inoculant Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Popularity of Organic and Environment Friendly Farming Practices

Present agricultural practices are shifting from conventional to organic farming practices. There are several reasons for adopting organic farming. Some of them are growing health consciousness, environmental safety, soil health, and long lasting agriculture sustainability. There are many ways to practice organic farming like organic compost, manure, and the usage of agricultural inoculants. These inoculants are basically microorganisms that play an important role in ensuring plant health, soil fertility, and agricultural sustainability.

The use of fertilizers and pesticides in modern agriculture is very high and is causing critical problems such as soil pollution, microbial imbalance, and reduction in soil fertility and productivity, loss of natural biocontrol agents and beneficial organism.

North America to dominate the global market

North America accounted for the largest share in production and consumption of agricultural inoculants in 2018. North America is developing new agricultural technology at a broad level and it is being successfully applied in domestic farming systems. Europe is the second largest production and consumption market for agricultural inoculants. Currently, the developing countries of Latin America, Asia-Pacific, and Africa are growing quite fast. Most agricultural inoculants are used in oilseeds crops and maize. All these developing countries are growing soya bean as the major crop; hence, the demand for agricultural inoculants is expected to rise in the future.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Agricultural Inoculant market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Agricultural Inoculant Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Advancements in Technology

4.3.2 Adoption of Organic Farming Practices

4.3.3 Government Promoting Bio-control Products

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Low Adoption Rate Due to Infrastructure Issue

4.4.2 Lack of Awareness and Availability

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Biocontrol Agents

5.1.2 Plant Resistant Stimulant

5.1.3 Plant Growth Promoting Microorganisms

5.2 Microbes

5.2.1 Bacteria

5.2.1.1 Rhizobacteria

5.2.1.2 Nitrogen Fixing

5.2.1.3 Phosphate Solubilizing

5.2.1.4 Others

5.2.2 Fungi

5.2.2.1 Trichoderma Spp.

5.2.2.2 Mycorrhiza

5.2.2.3 Others

5.2.3 Others

5.3 Mode of Application

5.3.1 Seed Inoculation

5.3.2 Soil Inoculation

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Application

5.4.1 Cereals & Grains

5.4.2 Oilseeds

5.4.3 Fruits & Vegetables

5.4.4 Others

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.1.4 Rest of North America

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Russia

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 South Korea

5.5.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 South America

5.5.4.1 Brazil

5.5.4.2 Argentina

5.5.4.3 Rest of South America

5.5.5 Middle East and Africa

5.5.5.1 UAE

5.5.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.5.5.3 South Africa

5.5.5.4 Egypt

5.5.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Advanced Biological Marketing, Inc.

6.3.2 BASF SE

6.3.3 Bayer CropScience Limited

6.3.4 BrettYoung

6.3.5 Novozymes

6.3.6 Precision Laboratories

6.3.7 Queensland Agricultural Seeds Pvt. Ltd

6.3.8 TerraMax

6.3.9 Verdesian Life Sciences LLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

