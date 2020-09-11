Agricultural Sprayers Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2019-2027

A recent study published by Fact.MR on the global Agricultural Sprayers market offers an in-depth understanding of the overall prospects of the market. The study also broadly covers the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Agricultural Sprayers market and offers insights related to how market participants should align their business operations to mitigate losses and retain their foothold in the current market landscape. Further, the summary of the key findings of the research along with the megatrends influencing the growth of the Agricultural Sprayers market is highlighted in the presented study. The market introduction and definition is included to help our readers understand the basic concepts of the study on the Agricultural Sprayers market.

As per the report, the Agricultural Sprayers market is set to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% over the forecast period (20XX-20XX) and reach a value of ~US$XX towards the end of 2029. The regional trade analysis along with the leading importers and exporters is included in the study. In addition, the supply-demand analysis and the key developments in the Agricultural Sprayers market are highlighted in the report. Although the Agricultural Sprayers market is slated to grow at a consistent pace during the forecast period, the COVID-19 pandemic is expected to dent the growth of the market particularly in 2020.

Competitive Landscape

CNH Industrial N.V. – a leading capital goods company headquartered in the United Kingdom – announced the launch of its new Miller Nitro® series sprayers — the Miller Nitro 7370 and 7410 front boom models — in August 2018. The company aims to expand its portfolio of high-efficiency application equipment solutions by introducing new agriculture sprayers. The new models are specially designed for crop protection and late-season crop fertility applications, engineered with over 6 feet of ground clearance.

AGCO Corporation – an American agricultural equipment manufacturer – announced the opening of its new agricultural sprayer production line in Brazil with its core brands Massey Ferguson and Valtra, in January 2018. The company further stated that the opening of the new agricultural sprayer production facility signifies company’s plans to leverage the burgeoning growth of the Brazilian agriculture industry. With the launch of more than 150 products during 2017-2019, the company aims to increase the volume delivered by AGCO Corporation to the agricultural sprayers market by nearly 40% in the coming years.

Cummins, a leading manufacturer of engines, filtration, and power generation products, recently announced that it has collaborated with Crinklaw Farm Services Inc., a California-based agribusiness service provider, to launch world’s first and only autonomous orchard sprayer – Global Unmanned Spray System (GUSS). The company provides a fully integrated engine rated at 173hp for GUSS, which expands the sprayers range to cover thousands of acres of agricultural land and delivers clean combustion. The company also declared that the new agricultural sprayer is integrated with vehicle sensors and software, which can mitigate the labor challenges facing agriculture and improve operational precision, productivity, and safety.

Bucher Industries AG, a Swiss technology group and a leading player in the agricultural sprayers market, declared its strategies to expand its presence in the agricultural machinery industry. In October 2018, the company announced that its subsidiary – Kuhn Group is acquiring Artec Pulvérisation – a French manufacturer of self-propelled agricultural sprayers. The company also announced that Bucher Specials with its Bucher Landtechnik business unit is planning to acquire the import business of Grunderco S.A. – a Swiss manufacturer of agricultural machineries – to strengthen its presence in western Switzerland.

Deere & Company, a leading agricultural machinery manufacturing company, announced that it has entered a definitive agreement to acquire PLA – an Argentinian sprayer manufacturer, in September 2018. The company also announced that the PLA acquisition will enable the company to offer cost-effective and innovative equipment, services, and technologies to its customers in the agricultural sprayers market.

AGCO Corporation, Mahindra & Mahindra, STIHL, DJI, Yamaha Motor Sports, Bucher Industries, EXEL Industries, CNH Industrial N.V., Kubota, and Deere & Co. are among the key companies operating in the agricultural sprayers market.