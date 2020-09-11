“Agricultural Surfactant Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Agricultural Surfactant market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Agricultural Surfactant Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Agricultural Surfactant Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Rising Demand for Food and Shrinking Land Driving the Market

The global population is increasing exponentially and every day nearly 200,000 people are getting added to the world food demand. According to the US population division, the world’s human population has increased nearly fourfold in the past 100 years, and it is projected to reach 9.2 billion by 2050. Supplying food to this growing population has become a global threat. Farmland per capita in 2030 is expected to decrease to 1800 m² from 2,200 m² in 2005. Making the scenario worse, various crop pests are causing 10%-16% of global crop losses annually. Therefore, to meet the global food demand, crop protection is the key strategy adopted by farmers. The demand for crop protection chemicals is further driving the market for agricultural surfactants.

North America Dominates the Agricultural Surfactant Market

North America holds the largest part of the agricultural surfactant market at 35%. The region is expected to grow at a steady rate during the forecast period, especially with the aim of the various government initiatives to increase yield and maintain a continuous supply of raw materials for the food, feed, and biofuel industries.

