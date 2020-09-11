Agricultural Tractors Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Agricultural Tractors Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Agricultural Tractors market is provided detail in this report.

Key Market Trends:

The Farm Mechanization Trend is Expected to Drive the Global Tractor Sales

China and India have been at the forefront in the number of tractors being sold across countries, with approximately 1.3 million tractors being sold in China and over 600,000 tractors being sold in India, every year. The farm mechanization trend in China has been rising, due to increasing investments in agriculture, as well as the governmental push toward farm mechanization. Additionally, this trend has also been a result of the increase in the number of large agricultural producers and new rural organizations engaged in farming. In India, the emergence of large-scale custom hiring service businesses in agricultural machinery has been fuelling the increase in farm mechanization. Custom hiring services have benefitted smaller farmers and a new breed of entrepreneurs, who operate tractors and other machinery exclusively for the benefit of small landholders.

Americas Dominate the Global Agricultural Tractors Market

Accounting for about more than 15.2% of the global market share in 2014, North America is the second-largest market for agricultural machinery consumption in the world. The market demand in the region is led by the largest agricultural-base countries, like the United States, followed by Canada. Demand in these countries is expected to be driven by technological advances, higher replacements in reference to old tractors, and economic feasibility of machinery. In addition, initiatives from the Canadian government, in the form of cash advances, are also provided to young farmers and new entrants. There are also loans and credit facilities available at lower interest rates, which are helpful to farmers for the purchase of farm equipment. These factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the agricultural tractors market in the region, over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Agricultural Tractors Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Farm Mechanization Rates in Developing Countries

4.2.2 Increasing Cost of Farm Labor

4.2.3 Shorter Replacement Cycle of Tractors

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmentation of Land Holdings

4.3.2 Heavy Dependence of the Market on Commodity Prices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat from Substitute Products

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Horse Power

5.1.1 Less than 40 HP

5.1.2 40 HP to 99 HP

5.1.3 Greater than 100 HP

5.2 Type

5.2.1 Orchard Tractors

5.2.2 Row-crop Tractors

5.2.3 Utility Tractors

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Rest of Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Claas Group

6.3.2 Deere & Company

6.3.3 Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd

6.3.4 CNH Industrial NV

6.3.5 Kubota Corporation

6.3.6 Massey Ferguson Limited

6.3.7 TAFE

6.3.8 Iseki & Co. Ltd

6.3.9 JCB

6.3.10 Yanmar Co.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

