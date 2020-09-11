“Agriculture Drones Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Agriculture Drones market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Agriculture Drones Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Agriculture Drones Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming

The concept of precision farming has a lot of advantages for the agricultural sector. Different technologies, such as global positioning systems and guided vehicles, are being developed to create an era of precision farming. The rapid growth of the agriculture sector, which is now inculcating technological innovations into its agricultural practices will continue to drive the market for precision farming, and subsequently of agriculture drones as a part of it. With the increasing demand for food, globally, there is a constant pressure to increase agricultural productivity as well as to maintain good crop health. This is expected to lead to an increase in production.

North America to dominate the global market

North America and Europe are the largest and most advanced markets with respect to the adoption of innovative technologies in the field of agriculture. As a result of declining Total Factor Productivity (TFP) in East Asia and Southeast Asia, the adoption of improved technology in agribusiness is at the center of national strategic policy goals. This is to augment food production output via enhancing cooperation between the private sector and agricultural infrastructure development.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Agriculture Drones market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Agriculture Drones Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Adoption of Precision Farming

4.3.2 Increasing Investments in Technology for Agriculture

4.3.3 Improved Farm Management

4.3.4 Focus on Balanced Use of Agrochemicals

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Awareness and Slower Technology Adoption in Developing Countries

4.4.2 Increased Incidence of Federal Laws

4.4.3 High Initial Cost

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Hardware

5.1.1.1 Fixed-Wing

5.1.1.2 Rotary Blade

5.1.1.3 Hybrid

5.1.2 Software

5.1.2.1 Data Management

5.1.2.2 Imaging

5.1.2.3 Data Analytics

5.1.2.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 3D Robotics Inc.

6.3.2 AeroVironment

6.3.3 AGCO Corp

6.3.4 AgEagle LLC

6.3.5 Agribotix LLC

6.3.6 AutoCopter Corp

6.3.7 Delair-Tech SAS

6.3.8 DJI

6.3.9 DroneDeploy

6.3.10 Eagle UAV Services

6.3.11 Honey Comb Corp

6.3.12 Parrot SA

6.3.13 Precisionhawk

6.3.14 Sentera LLC

6.3.15 Trimble Navigation Limited

6.3.16 Yamaha Motor

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

