Agriculture in Egypt Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Agriculture in Egypt Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Agriculture in Egypt market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Agriculture in Egypt Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Agriculture in Egypt Market.

Request a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14245724

Market Overview:

The market for agriculture in Egypt was valued at USD 2219.3 million in 2018 and it is projected to reach a value of USD 2633.3 million in 2024, registering a CAGR of 2.94% for the forecast period (2019-2024).

Egypt is dependent on its wheat supply to run the bread subsidy program, which is estimated to benefit almost 70 million citizens of Egypt’s 90 million population. Increasing number of projects to ensure food security, government initiatives to boost domestic production, and focus on sustainable and green farming are the factors driving the market. However, lack of efficient irrigation facilities, small land farm holdings, heavy dependency on imports, and poor infrastructure are some restraining factors for the market growth. Agriculture in Egypt Market Manufacturer Segment Analysis:

Player 1

player 2

player 3

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14245724

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Number of Projects for Ensuring Food Security Driving the Market

The Egyptian government has designed agricultural development strategy, which aims to improve the agricultural development strategy by 2030, by promoting the agricultural growth through efficient and environmentally sustainable management of the use of land and water, along with rationalizing the use of irrigation water and improving on-farm water management in old farmlands. This strategy also aims at developing the market for agricultural output and the promotion of the private sector in agriculture. This strategy aims at reforms that make agricultural institutions, like Agricultural Research Centre, Egypt, more responsive to the needs of farmers, in order to ensure the progressive development of the agricultural sector in the country. Other projects, like microfinance for the economically-active poor who work in the micro-enterprise sector, or in low salary jobs, and who are excluded or underserved by the formal financial sector, will get finance from the government to do farming and related work. These projects are steps toward ensuring sustainable food security in the country.

Increased Focus on Sustainable and Green Farming

The Green Economy is progressively being recognized as a significant tool to realize sustainable development. The concept is already adopted by several countries around the world. In Egypt, one of the major policy objectives is to achieve sustainable development with an emphasis on employment generation, poverty reduction, social equity, and environmental integrity for various sectors of the economy. The country’s “Sustainable Development Strategy toward 2030” focuses on increasing self-sufficiency with regard to the agricultural products that add much to consumption, such as wheat and maize, with the objective of making the most of the water and land resources in a sustainable way.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Agriculture in Egypt market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Purchase this Report (Price 3250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14245724

Detailed TOC of Agriculture in Egypt Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Field Crop

5.1.1 Wheat

5.1.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.1.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.1.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.1.1.4 Import Value and Volume

5.1.1.5 Export Value and Volume

5.1.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.2 Maize

5.1.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.1.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.1.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.1.2.4 Import Value and Volume

5.1.2.5 Export Value and Volume

5.1.2.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.1.3 Rice, Paddy

5.1.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.1.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.1.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.1.3.4 Import Value and Volume

5.1.3.5 Export Value and Volume

5.1.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.2 By Cash Crop

5.2.1 Sugarcane

5.2.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.2.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.2.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.2.1.4 Import Value and Volume

5.2.1.5 Export Value and Volume

5.2.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.2 Sugar beet

5.2.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.2.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.2.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.2.2.4 Import Value and Volume

5.2.2.5 Export Value and Volume

5.2.2.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.2.3 Cotton

5.2.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.2.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.2.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.2.3.4 Import Value and Volume

5.2.3.5 Export Value and Volume

5.2.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.3 By Vegetable

5.3.1 Tomatoes

5.3.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.3.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.3.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.3.1.4 Import Value and Volume

5.3.1.5 Export Value and Volume

5.3.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.3.2 Potaoes

5.3.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.3.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.3.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.3.2.4 Import Value and Volume

5.3.2.5 Export Value and Volume

5.3.2.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.3.3 Onion

5.3.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.3.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.3.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.3.3.4 Import Value and Volume

5.3.3.5 Export Value and Volume

5.3.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4 By Fruit

5.4.1 Orange

5.4.1.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.1.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.1.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.1.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.1.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.1.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.2 Grapes

5.4.2.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.2.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.2.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.2.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.2.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.2.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.3 Dates

5.4.3.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.3.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.3.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.3.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.3.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.3.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.4 Watermelon

5.4.4.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.4.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.4.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.4.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.4.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.4.6 Price Trend Analysis

5.4.5 Banana

5.4.5.1 Market Size (USD thousand)

5.4.5.2 Domestic Production Overview

5.4.5.3 Domestic Consumption Overview

5.4.5.4 Import Value and Volume

5.4.5.5 Export Value and Volume

5.4.5.6 Price Trend Analysis

6 REGIONAL ANALYSIS

6.1 PESTLE Analysis

6.2 Supply Chain Analysis

6.3 Government Policies

7 COMPETITION ANALYSIS

7.1 Distribution Network and Retail Analysis

7.2 List/Profile of Key Players

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Cabin Interiors Market Size and Share Forecast Analysis by Growth Scenario 2020 Key Findings of Global Industry, Top Manufacturers Overview, Progressive Status till 2026

Instant Electric Heating Faucets Market 2020 Global Revenue by Regions, Production Volume, Price, Gross Margin, and Future Prospect 2023 Report by Industry Research Co

Scanning Vibrometers Market Growth Analysis 2020 Global Manufacturing Share, Industry Size, Expected Revenue with CAGR, Emerging Trends, and Industry Updates Forecast by 2023

Oriented Strand Board (OSB) Market Size Analysis with Growth Prospects and Share 2020 | Global Industry Overview by Size, Top Manufacturers, Supply Demand, Growth Statistics, Overview, Forecast to 2024

Audio Driver IC Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025

B2B Concentrated Fruit Juice Market Business Strategy, Development Plans 2020: Trends Analysis, Industry Outlook, Global Opportunities, Market Share and Size, Present Scenario of Manufacturers Forecast to 2026

Non-Residential HVAC Market 2020 Global Business Growth, Industry Size, Share, Revenue, Trends, Global Market Demand Penetration and Forecast to 2025

Zoom Lens Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Neodymium Oxide Market Growth Share 2020 – Regional Trends, Market Overview with Key Players, Industry Size, Demand Status Forecast to 2025 | Report by Industry Research.co