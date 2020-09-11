AI Training Dataset Market 2020 by Type (Text, Image/Video, Audio); Vertical (IT, Automotive, Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, Others) and Geography

The AI allows machines to learn from experience, perform human-like tasks, and adjust to new inputs. These machines are trained to process massive data and determine patterns to accomplish a specific task. In order to train these machines, certain datasets are required. To cater to this requirement, the demand for AI training datasets is increasing and is likely to drive the AI training dataset market.

The working of machines entirely depends on the dataset offered. Thus, it becomes important to offer high-quality datasets for training AI. This high-quality dataset allows the performance of AI and is likely to drive the AI training dataset market. It also assist in reducing predictions. Thus, vendors in the AI training dataset market are also focusing on acquiring companies that can help them to enhance the quality of data.

Key Players:

1. Alegion

2. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

3. Appen Limited

4. Cogito Tech LLC

5. Deep Vision Data

6. Google, LLC (Kaggle)

7. Lionbridge Technologies, Inc.

8. Microsoft Corporation

9. Samasource Inc

10. Scale AI, Inc.

The global AI Training Dataset market is segmented on the basis of type, and vertical. On the basis of type, market is segmented as Text, Image/Video, and audio. On the basis of vertical, market is segmented as IT, Automotive, Government, Healthcare, BFSI, Retail and E-Commerce, and Others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global AI Training Dataset market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The AI Training dataset market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

