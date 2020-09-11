Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market Outlook 2020 | Future Trends by Industry Size & Share, Insights, Growth Analysis, Industry Challenges, Forecasts to 2024

“Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

The Linear Actuation Systems Segment is Expected to have the Highest Market Share During the Forecast Period

As of 2018, the linear actuation systems segment has the highest share out of all the segments. The high share of the segment is primarily attributed to the amenities they offer, like the outbound flap control, enhanced reclined axes, and comfort features (such as footrest and leg rest). However, during the forecast period, rotary actuation systems are expected to witness a high growth rate. This is primarily due to their versatile operating capabilities, even in places having space, weight, or motion constraints.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Market During the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific currently has the highest market share in the aircraft seat actuation systems market, and the region is also expected to continue its dominance in the market in the years to come. The highest share of the region is primarily due to a large demand for new aircraft in the region. Additionally, the increasing number of LCCs in the region, which aim to squeeze in as many seats in the cabin as possible, is also driving the market in the region. Both for military and commercial purposes, the procurements of new aircraft are expected to increase in the years to come. This is the main reason for the expected high CAGR of the region’s market during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Aircraft Seat Actuation Systems Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Mechanism

5.1.1 Linear

5.1.2 Rotary

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Fixed-wing Aircraft

5.2.2 Helicopters

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Mexico

5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 UAE

5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.3 Egypt

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Moog Inc.

6.4.2 Safran

6.4.3 Astronics Corporation

6.4.4 Crane Aerospace & Electronics

6.4.5 ITT Inc.

6.4.6 Collins Aerospace

6.4.7 Mesag System AG

6.4.8 NOOK Industries Inc.

6.4.9 Rollon SpA

6.4.10 Bühler Motor GmbH

6.4.11 Airwork Pneumatic Equipment

6.4.12 Kyntronics*

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

