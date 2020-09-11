Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta Live Stream Reddit Free Watch Tennis Online | US Open 2020 Men’s Semi-Finals

Today Tennis Time! Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta Live Stream free online US Open Men’s semi-finals live stream: Where to watch Busta vs Zverev and Medvedev vs Thiem online from anywhere. Get updates on US Open Semi-final P Carreno Busta Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, H2h And Preview.

Pablo Carreño Busta is set to take on fifth seed Alexander Zverev at the semi-final of the US Open 2020. Here is the Busta vs Zverev live streaming details. With none of the game’s ‘big three’ in the semi-finals, this year’s US Open men’s singles is wide open, with its last four matchups offering a glimpse into tennis’ future rivalries.

Read on to find out how to get a 2020 US Open Men’s semi-finals live stream, no matter where you are in the world.

Coming into the US Open, Carreño Busta was destined to meet tour favourite Djokovic if he managed to get through to the fourth round. It would have been a tough contest but at 6-5, and serving to close out the first set, Carreño Busta watched as Djokovic was sent home and he was into the quarter-final.

Marking the first time since 2016 that neither Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic will have won the tournament, the first semi-final at Flushing Meadows sees German fifth seed Alexander Zverev takes on Spanish 20th seed Pablo Carreno Busta.

The spotlight is then placed on Austrian second seed Dominic Thiem and Russian third seed Daniil Medvedev.

While Carreno Busta’s route to the US Open semi-finals was helped by Novak Djokovic’s now infamous disqualification in the opening set of their fourth round match, the energy conserved by the early finish was likely used up by the 29-year-old Spaniard’s gruelling five set quarter-final win over Denis Shapovalov which lasted for a marathon four hours.

Having made this stage of the tournament back in 2017, Busta will be hoping his past experience will help go one step further against Alexander Zverev who appears in a Grand Slam last-four tie for only the second time in his career. Long touted as the next big thing, the 6ft 6in German will need to show more discipline if he is to reach the final after clocking up 12 double faults in his quarter-final victory over Croatia’s Borna Coric.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem is the highest seed and has the most big game experience of the remaining quartet in the tournament, having reached three Grand Slam finals. He has nevertheless come up short each time, losing twice to Nadal in the French Open finals and more recently to Djokovic in the Australian Open final back in February. WIth neither of those two big guns left in the tournament, the 27-year-old will be hoping this is finally his moment.

Thiem faces Medvedev who has arguably had the most impressive run of the four men left, with the 24-year-old Russian having yet to drop a single set in the tournament.

Who will make it through to the final?

US Open Men’s semi-finals Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta: Where and when?

This US Open tennis men’s semi-finals take place at Flushing Meadows.

The first semi-final between Pablo Carreno Busta v Alexander Zverev is expected to begin at around 4pm ET local time in New York at Arthur Ashe Stadium (1pm PT, 9pm BST, 6am AEST) with the second semi-final set to begin no earlier than 5.30pm ET (2.30pm PT, 10.30pm BST, 7.30am AEST)

Watch US Open Men’s semi-finals Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta online from outside your country

We have full details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this year’s US Open Men’s semi-finals further down in this guide. If you’re intent on watching the action from New York, but find yourself away from home then you’ll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it’s likely to be geo-blocked.

That’s where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that’s back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

How to watch US Open Men’s semi-finals online in the U.S.

Coverage from Flushing Meadows for viewers in the US comes via ESPN1 from 2pm ET (11am PT). There are several ways to stream ESPN1 online, including Sling’s Orange plan which includes ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPN3. Hulu with Live TV is another great option with ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNews. AT&T Now and YouTube TV also feature ESPN and ESPN2 plus some other sports channels that may make them better options depending on the other content you want to watch.

An additional option for cable customers is the Tennis Channel, which also has rights to the tournament.

How to stream US Open Men’s semi-finals live in the UK

Amazon once again has exclusive rights to broadcast the US Open tennis in the UK, meaning Amazon Prime members can live stream all the action at no additional cost.

An Amazon Prime membership will set you back £79 per year or £7.99 per month, which can be cancelled at any time. The subscription will get you access to Amazon’s library of TV shows and films as well as unlimited one-day delivery on Amazon orders from the UK.

To stream today’s tennis from your phone or tablet, you’ll need the Amazon Prime Video app which is available for Android via Google Play and Apple devices via the App Store. Action from the semi-finals is set to commence from 9pm BST UK time.

How to stream the US Open Men’s semi-finals live in Canada

TSN has Canadian tennis fans covered, with the network (alongside its French-language sister channel RDS) having the rights to show the US Open in the region.

If you get TSN as part of your cable deal, then you’ll be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a US Open live stream. If you don’t have cable, then you can subscribe to TSN or RDS on a streaming-only basis from just CA$4.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.

Live stream US Open Men’s semi-finals Alexander Zverev vs Pablo Carreno Busta in Australia

If you’re planning on watching the US Open Men’s semi-finals in Australia, then you’ll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to competition Down Under. The network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.

The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top-level sport – including Spain’s La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day Free Trial for newcomers to the service.

The players are due on the court for the first semi-final between Pablo Carreno Busta v Alexander Zverev at around 6 am AEST. ENDS.