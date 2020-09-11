“Alfalfa Hay Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Alfalfa Hay market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Alfalfa Hay Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Alfalfa Hay Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for Dairy and Meat Products

Livestock is a major factor responsible for the growth of the alfalfa hay market. Annual growth of meat production and milk production in the developing countries is projected to be 2.4% and 2.5%, respectively, till 2030. This is expected to increase the developing countries’ share in the world meat production to 66% (247 million metric ton) and in milk production to 55% (484 million metric ton). Furthermore, there has been immense pressure on the livestock sector to meet the increasing demand for high-value animal protein.

The demand for alfalfa hay is increasing significantly in China and is driven due to changing production practices in the Chinese dairy industry. This is essentially due to the increasing number of cows raised by modern dairy farmers who prefer using imported hay and commercial feeds. Furthermore, the Chinese government is focusing on boosting the domestic production of alfalfa hay, in order to meet its high demand. The dairy sector is essentially boosting the demand for alfalfa hay in China. The country has about 15 million cows in the dairy industry, among which, 1.5 million are high producers (nine-ton annual milk yield).

North America to Dominate the Global Market

Some of the alfalfa hay producing states in the United States, as of 2017, are California (5,175 thousand metric ton), Idaho (4,400 thousand metric ton), Montana (3,150 thousand metric ton), and Minnesota (2,610 thousand metric ton). These account for nearly 27% of the alfalfa hay production in the country. China, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are the top export destinations to the United States, and China is expected to remain as the key market for the US alfalfa hay exports in the near future and almost half of the exports of alfalfa hay is to China. The domestic production of alfalfa hay in Saudi Arabia decreased. As the country needs to satisfy its dairy market demand for alfalfa hay, it mainly relies on imports and is also expected to remain as one of the key buyers from the US alfalfa hay market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Current and future global Alfalfa Hay market outlook in the developed and emerging markets.

Analyzing various perspectives of the market, with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis.

The segment that is expected to dominate the market.

The regions that are expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.

Identify the latest developments and strategies employed by the major market players.

Detailed TOC of Alfalfa Hay Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Dairy and Meat Products

4.3.2 Growing Industrial Livestock Production

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Ban on Forage Crop Cultivation in Saudi Arabia

4.4.2 Requirement of Large Quantities of Water for Irrigation

4.4.3 High Cost of Production as Compared to Other Forage Crops

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Bales

5.1.2 Pellets

5.1.3 Cubes

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Meat/Dairy Animal Feed

5.2.2 Poultry Feed

5.2.3 Horse Feed

5.2.4 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 UK

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Spain

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

6.3 Company Profiles

6.3.1 Al Dahra ACX Global Inc.

6.3.2 Alfalfa Monegros SL

6.3.3 Anderson Hay & Grain Inc.

6.3.4 Bailey Farms

6.3.5 Border Valley

6.3.6 Coaba

6.3.7 Cubeit Hay Company

6.3.8 Glenvar Hay

6.3.9 Green Prairie International

6.3.10 Grupo Osés

6.3.11 Gruppo Carli

6.3.12 Hay USA

6.3.13 Haykingdom Inc.

6.3.14 Knight AG Sourcing

6.3.15 Los Venteros SC

6.3.16 M&C Hay

6.3.17 McCracken Hay Company

6.3.18 Riverina (Australia) Pty Ltd

6.3.19 SL Follen Company

6.3.20 Standlee Hay Company

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

