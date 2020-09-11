Allergy Diagnostics Market 2020 -Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2024

Global “Allergy Diagnostics Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Allergy Diagnostics market is provided detail in this report.

Key Market Trends:

Inhaled Allergens Segment Captures the Largest Share in the Allergy Diagnostics Market

Allergens are of various types, such as consumed, injested, contact, inhaled, etc. Of these, the inhaled allergens hold the largest share as it is the most common among all the allergens. Some of the most common symptoms of allergy due to inhaled allergens are itchy eyes, sneezing, and watery eyes, etc. The rising pollution in the environment, coupled with the changing lifestyle of the people, is boosting the segment growth. On the other hand, food allergens still remain to exhibit the fastest growth rate owing to the unawareness among the individuals regarding certain food allergies. Hence, propelling the segment growth.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America is currently the largest market for allergic diagnostics globally, in terms of value, and occupies the major share of the global market. The large market size of the North American market is mainly due to the United States, which represents more than 80% of the North American market. There are several factors that make the United States the largest market for allergy diagnostics, such as high awareness toward allergies in the US population, better regulatory guidelines which mandate allergic testing in all cases of intensive and emergency care, and better healthcare infrastructure to deal with patients’ allergic situations. General allergy testing is also very high in the United States, approximately 1 in 6 Americans (around 50 million) suffer from some form of allergy and approximately 25 million Americans suffer from respiratory allergies.

Detailed TOC of Allergy Diagnostics Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Incidences Of Allergic Diseases

4.2.2 Environmental Pollution

4.2.3 Increasing Lifestyle Disorders

4.2.4 Increase In Aging Population

4.2.5 Increase In Healthcare Investments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack Of Awareness About Allergic Diseases

4.3.2 Affordability Of Allergy Diagnostics

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Allergen Type

5.1.1 Inhaled Allergens

5.1.2 Food Allergens

5.1.3 Other Allergens

5.2 By Products

5.2.1 Assay Kits

5.2.2 Instruments

5.2.3 Consumables

5.2.4 Luminometers

5.3 By End Users

5.3.1 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.3.2 Hospitals

5.3.3 Academic Research Laboratories

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Biomerieux

6.1.2 Danaher Corporation

6.1.3 Hitachi Chemical Diagnostics

6.1.4 Hob Biotech Group

6.1.5 Hycor Biomedical

6.1.6 Lincoln Diagnostic

6.1.7 Omega Diagnostics

6.1.8 Siemens Healthineers

6.1.9 Stallergenes

6.1.10 Thermo Fischer Scientific

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

