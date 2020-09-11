Alpha Emitter Market 2020 Global Industry Trends, Size, Segments, Competitors Strategy, Regional Analysis, Review, Key Players Profile, Statistics and Growth to 2024 Analysis

Global “Alpha Emitter Market” report is an overview of the global market is provided with prime focus on factors boosting and hampering market. This will help investors get a clear understanding on which aspects to focus on and how to economically support the market globally. The impact of prevailing regulatory scenario on both regional and worldwide Alpha Emitter market is provided detail in this report.

Market Overview:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this Alpha Emitter market industry report:

Get a Sample Copy of the Report at- https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/request-sample/13999610

Market Dynamics: –

Drivers: (Developing regions and growing markets)

Limitations: (Regional, Key Player facing Issues, Future Barriers for growth)

Opportunities: (Regional, Growth Rate, Competitive, Consumption)

The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Alpha Emitter Market manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the Alpha Emitter.

Inquire Or Share Your Questions If Any Before The Purchasing This Report –https://www.absolutereports.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999610

Key questions answered in the report include:

What will the Alpha Emitter market size and the growth rate be in 2024?

What are the key factors driving the global Alpha Emitter market?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the global Alpha Emitter market?

What are the challenges to Alpha Emitter market growth?

Who are the key vendors in the global Alpha Emitter market?

What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Alpha Emitter market?

Trending factors influencing the Alpha Emitter market shares of the relevant regions.

What are the key outcomes of the five forces analysis of the global Alpha Emitter market?

Key Market Trends:

Medical Application in Ovarian Cancer is Expected to Observe the Highest Growth Rate over the Forecast Period

The ovarian cancer segment in the alpha emitter market is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 35.63% during the forecast period.

The growth rate is attributed to an increasing number of new diagnosis cases. As per the estimates of the American Cancer Society, in 2018, around 22,240 women were expected to receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer, and about 14,070 women would die from ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer uses radioimmunotherapy as locally injected adjuvant therapy. Trials have evaluated the practice of complete abdominal or moving-strip external-beam radiotherapy (EBRT) or non-specific i.p. radiotherapy, with colloid preparations of Au-198 or P-32 as adjuvant therapies.

Moreover, the adoption of targeted alpha therapy with higher LET and shorter wavelengths has been promising in the treatment process. This trend is expected to gain traction in the near future.

In addition, a recent Phase I clinical trial involving At-211-MX35 F (abâ€²) showed significant efficacy, as therapeutic doses reached their targets in patients with ovarian cancer.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the alpha emitter market, and it is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. This region is expected to increase its market share in the future, owing to the fact that the increase in cardiac and neurological chronic diseases is the major driving factor for the market growth in the region. For instance, 223RaCl2 (Xofigo) is the first alpha-emitting radioisotope to gain registration in the United States for palliative therapy of prostate cancer bone metastases through indirect physiological targeting.

Moreover, according to the National Cancer Institute, the number of new cases of melanoma was 21.8 per 100,000 men and women, per year. Similarly, the rising prevalence of cancer is making it imperative for the healthcare professionals across Canada to increase the radiotherapy utilization for cancer treatment. This is directly affecting the growth of the alpha emitter market in the country.

Purchase This Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.absolutereports.com/purchase/13999610

Study objectives of Alpha Emitter Market Report:

To provide a detailed analysis of the market structure along with the Alpha Emitter market forecast of various segments and sub-segments of the Alpha Emitter market

To provide insights into factors influencing and affecting market growth

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments based on material, type, design, and end user

To provide historical, current, and forecast revenue of market segments and sub-segments with respect to regional markets and key countries

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their market shares, core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To provide economic factors, technology and Alpha Emitter market trends that influence the global Alpha Emitter market

Detailed TOC of Alpha Emitter Market Report 2019-2024:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increased Awareness About the Potential Benefits of Targeted Alpha Therapy

4.2.2 Increasing Number of Patients with Cardiac and Cancer Ailments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Short Half-life of Radiopharmaceuticals

4.3.2 Stringent Regulatory Framework and Reimbursement Issues

4.3.3 Need for High Capital Investment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Radionuclide

5.1.1 Terbium (Tb-149)

5.1.2 Astatine (At-211)

5.1.3 Bismuth (Bi-212)

5.1.4 Actinium (Ac-225)

5.1.5 Radium (Ra-223)

5.1.6 Lead (Pb-212)

5.1.7 Bismuth (Bi -213)

5.2 Medical Application

5.2.1 Glioma

5.2.2 Melanoma

5.2.3 Pancreatic Cancer

5.2.4 Ovarian Cancer

5.2.5 Thyroid

5.2.6 Bone Metastasis

5.2.7 Lymphoma

5.2.8 Endocrine Tumors

5.2.9 Other Medical Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Actinium Pharmaceutical Inc.

6.1.2 Alpha Tau Medical Ltd

6.1.3 Bayer AG

6.1.4 Fusion Pharmaceuticals

6.1.5 IBA Radiopharma Solutions

6.1.6 RadioMedix Inc.

6.1.7 Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other report :

Global Magnesium Oxide Market 2020|Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, Development and Growth by Trending Regions by 2025

Pneumatic Power Tools Market 2020 by Research Methodology, Value Chain Analysis and Distributors to 2026

COVID-19’s impact Global Laser Drivers Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2025

Global Irrigation Valves Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Global Hosiery (Women and Men) Market 2020 Segmented by Application and Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Global Fucoidan Market 2020 Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin Analysis with Forecasts to 2024

Global Zinc Hydroxide Market 2020 Overview, Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities and Forecast to 2026

Global RNA Sequencing Technologies Market 2020 analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2025

Vegan Protein Bars Market 2020 Industry Size, Trends, Global Growth, Insights and Forecast Research Report 2026