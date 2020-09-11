Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Market Insights by Current Trends 2020 – Future Demand by Top Key Players, Regions, Industry Size, and Business Strategy Forecast to 2024

“Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Market” offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global market. Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Market is comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Acarbose is the most widely prescribed drug of the other two drugs currently available.

– Acarbose is the most widely prescribed of the three currently available (Acarbose, Miglitol, and Voglibose) alpha‐glucosidase inhibitors and has been used in the management of hyperglycemia for years.

– Acarbose acts non‐systemically to slow down carbohydrate digestion and attenuates high levels of post‐prandial plasma glucose (PPG) – an essential manifestation in the early course of type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and a critical target for achieving glycemic control.

– Patients take these agents at the beginning of each main meal. AGIs do not cause hypoglycemic events or other life-threatening events, even at overdoses, and cause no weight gain.

– Despite numerous studies showing beneficial effects of acarbose as a first‐line, second‐line, and third‐line treatment option, prescribing of this drug varies worldwide, due to a perception that efficacy is limited in some ethnic and regional groups.

– However, AGIs frequently cause loose stools and flatulence, when used at the recommended doses (i.e., usually 100 mg acarbose three times daily).

– Since these effects are dose-related, it is advised to start the treatment with low doses and gradually increase it accordingly. The side effect of loose stools may be useful in a patient preoccupied with constipation.

Asia-Pacific holds the highest market share in the alpha-glucosidase market.

– The Asia-Pacific holds more than 50% of the market share in 2018. China is facing the largest diabetes epidemic in the world, with around 11% of its population suffering from metabolic illness, while nearly 36% are pre-diabetic.

– In 2018, China held the largest share in the Asia-Pacific alpha-glucosidase market due to the large patient pool and high prevalence rate in the country.

Detailed TOC of Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Drivers

4.3 Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Drug

5.1.1 Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.1.1.1 Alpha-glucosidase Inhibitors

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 United States (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.2 Canada (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.1.3 Rest of North America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 France (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.2 Germany (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.3 Italy (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.4 Spain (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.5 United Kingdom (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.6 Russia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.2.7 Rest of Europe (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3 Latin America

5.2.3.1 Mexico (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.2 Brazil (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.3.3 Rest of Latin America (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4 Asia-Pacific

5.2.4.1 Japan (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.2 South Korea (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.3 China (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.4 India (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.5 Australia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.6 Vietnam (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.7 Malaysia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.8 Indonesia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.9 Philippines (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.10 Thailand (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.4.11 Rest of Asia Pacific (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.2 Iran (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.3 Egypt (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.4 Oman (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.5 South Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

5.2.5.6 Rest of Middle and Africa (Value and Volume 2012-2024)

6 MARKET INDICATORS

6.1 Type-1 Diabetes population (2012-2024)

6.2 Type-2 Diabetes population (2012-2024)

7 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

7.1 Company Profiles

7.1.1 Bayer pharma

7.1.2 Takeda

7.1.3 Pfizer

7.1.4 Glenmark pharma

7.1.5 Sun pharma

7.1.6 Torrent

7.1.7 Unichem

7.1.8 Hexalag

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

